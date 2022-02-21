Pogba played for Cristiano to score and the Portuguese does the unthinkable in front of the goal

2022-02-20

Cristiano Ronaldo He continues with wet gunpowder in this 2022. The Portuguese striker has only scored one goal since the beginning of the year and this Sunday he could have scored the second, but incredibly he missed a sung goal.

The Manchester United beat Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds at home for matchday 25 of the Premier League and before the special guest arrived, the Portuguese had to open the scoring.

25 minutes into the first half, Pogba He took the ball down the left wing and took off his rival’s mark with a good individual maneuver.

The Frenchman stepped on the area and shot a low center so that Cristiano, who had been entering alone in front of the goal and without much marking, could open the can. However, the striker forgave.