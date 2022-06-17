Pogba reveals reaction to news of Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Man Utd

Former Manchester United star Paul Pogba has revealed what his initial reaction was to news of Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to the Red Devils last summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, made a smash return to Old Trafford last summer after leaving Juventus for £13.5million.

Ironically, Pogba appears to be heading for a reunion with Juve this summer after his contract with United expired.

The Daily Mail reports that he is ready to agree a four-year deal with the Old Lady.

Pogba, 29, is releasing a documentary on Amazon called ‘Pogmentary’, which includes the Frenchman’s reaction to Ronaldo’s reunion with Manchester United.

The French midfielder said (via Manchester Evening News):

“The first thing I thought was ‘how do you train with a Ballon d’Or? “. It’s a good challenge to watch him train, what he does, what is the life of a Ballon d’Or like? “.

Being around Cristiano Ronaldo definitely did inspire Paul Pogba. pic.twitter.com/090G9PCKFQ — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) June 17, 2022

The return of the legendary striker has unfortunately not helped the Red Devils improve their performance.

United ended the season in sixth place and without a trophy, a far cry from the club’s usual standards when the 37-year-old played in the team.

During his first spell at Old Trafford, the Portuguese star was part of a highly successful United side.

He has won the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League three times.

