Sports

Pogba to Juve, because you can. The Octopus thinks about it

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read

In a little less than a week Paul Pogba Sara free to agree with another club e to sign a contract valid from 1 July. The chances of it remaining al Manchester United they seem very few, given that the club no longer talks about negotiations and Mino’s words Raiola they did not leave many doubts. Yes, but so where could it go Pogba? There are two main tracks: the one leading to the Paris Saint Germain, where Raiola is at home and thus could continue to have a French star after Mbappè’s probable farewell (destination Madrid), but there is also the option Real Madrid, a club with which Pogba has often been associated and which must renew the sacred monsters of his midfield. And the Juventus? Reasoning a ‘hypothesis bianconera seems crazy given the economic context, but the risk is to underestimate an option, certainly less likely, but still possible.

The situation

Pogba frees itself to zero and therefore would not result in a investment for the tag (although it remains to be verified how much the commission from Raiola, perhaps the main brake on the operation, given the air that pulls at the Continassa). Sure, theengagement by Paul Pogba is not indifferent. You may need a wage between 12 and 14 million euros net per season. But in return it could take advantage of the decree growth, therefore thinking for about twenty million gross in the worst case scenario. At this time the Juventus has set itself the goal of not increasing the amount of wages, but at the same time has in the squad two players adding the salary of which you get a figure slightly higher than 20 millions. In short, not just the departure of the two midfielders it would free up space in the ward when Paul returns Pogba, but also in the mount of wages that could accommodate that of the Octopus without overrun. Squaring the circle?

All the insights on the edition of Tuttosport

Dybala, Mbappé, Pogba: how many luxury releases in 2022

Look at the gallery

Dybala, Mbappé, Pogba: how many luxury releases in 2022

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The new Valentino Rossi eBike

November 26, 2021

“Investigations? When we are involved, everything is amplified”

4 weeks ago

“Failure to be awarded the Ballon d’Or? I won’t hide it, I was disappointed”

3 weeks ago

Abu Dhabi GP, FP2: Hamilton in command, Verstappen 4th, Kimi on the block – News

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button