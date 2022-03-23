Pogba: world champion medal, among the objects that were stolen

Editorial Mediotiempo and EFE

The world champion medal he got Paul Pogba with France at the 2018 Russia World Cup was stolen during assault on the soccer player’s house Gaul a week ago in Manchester, England.

The house of the Red Devils element was robbed last Tuesday, while the player participated in the duel of Champions League between Manchester United and Atletico Madrid.

According to statements by the footballers themselves, the medal was among the stolen objects. “There were jewels from my mother, my world champion medal.” Pogba said in an interview with Le Figaro.

Pogba’s children were at home when the assault occurred

Despite the theft of objects he suffered, the soccer player shared that the worst thing was that during the assault his children, along with the person who takes care of them, were at home. “But the worst thing is that my two children were at home with the babysitter during the incident“, shared the French.

“She heard everything and called my wife and security. He locked himself in a room with the children. She has been scared for several days,” added Pogba, who claimed that her family had been robbed of her “sense of safety and security”.