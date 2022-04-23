Midtime Editorial

England / 22.04.2022 09:23:54





The story of Paul Pogba with manchester United would have come to an end. After the Gallic he began to limp 3 minutes into the match between United and Liverpool, he was substituted at 9, and now the Mancunian team has announced that He will be close to a month off due to injury.

That time is exactly what remains to the Premier Leaguewhich ends May 22. On the local circuit, United only have 5 pending duels, in which they will seek to get as many points as possible to qualify for the Champions League.

However, they will not be able to count on the French midfielder to try to sign a good closing of the campaign with Ralf rangnickwho will be replaced by Edson Álvarez’s trainer, Erik Ten Hag.

Although he will only be out for a month, Pogba would have played his last game with Manchester United last Tuesday, since his contract ends in the summer and, although his departure has not yet been announced, within the team they already know that he will leave Old Trafford.

Internally everyone knows that he French does not want to continue in Manchester, although so far it is unknown which team he will go to after completing a career from more to less in the English team.

