Poggipollini’s “Speed ​​up lab” is born, looking to the future

Important partnership between the engineering company Poggipolini SpA and Roboze, an Italian-American technology company: the union of forces will give life to the development of new materials and 3D printing products for the aerospace, defense and motorsport sectors.

How the collaboration is born

The idea and the partnership perfectly adhere to the Poggipolini Manifesto “ Speed ​​up the future ”Which aims to speed up the adoption of this new process technology, moving from engineering to industrialization. Roboze will exploit the skills that Poggipolini has matured for about twenty years in this sector, dealing with additive design and post processing. “ We have decided to give our innovation a home and a physical place – explains Michele Poggipolini, CEO of the family business and national member of the General Council of Confindustria as well as being the President of the Group of Young Entrepreneurs of Confindustria Emilia.

This laboratory is located in front of the Manufacturing Center of Excellence, in San Lazzaro di Savena in the province of Bologna, an area of ​​over 20 thousand square meters: it is there that the Italian company wants to create and develop the aerospace and automotive sector up to integrated and advanced systems such as electric motors for the eVTOL and Supercars sector.

What are the objectives

As Poggipolini points out, it is in that place that the engineers will work together with partners such as start-ups, large companies and universities on technologies of interest. Among the most important objectives, “ the first is to create high-performance electric motors, the second is to create supercapacitors, a new technology linked to the theme of batteries. The third sector concerns additive manufacturing and I am extremely happy with the partnership with Alessio Lorusso’s company ( ad Roboze, ed). From this partnership, therefore, we will begin to develop projects to be implemented with the first production plant, the Roboze Argo 500. The American company produces and designs what are considered the most repeatable and industrialized 3D printers in the world: its additive manufacturing systems. are among the most chosen by companies operating in regulated sectors such as aerospace, defense, energy and motorsport, with a wide range of super polymers and composites capable of replacing metal parts in various applications with extreme conditions .

“Happy to work with Poggipolini”

“ I am very happy with this technological partnership with Poggipolini “Says Alessio Lorusso, founder and CEO of Roboze, underlining how the feeling has allowed them this union that will help industrial companies” in the adoption of intelligent technologies for the creation of lightweight structural components in cutting-edge applications such as aerospace, motorsport and the autonomous driving and flying taxis sector. Roboze and Poggipollini will be able together to respond to the engineering and production needs of these sectors “.