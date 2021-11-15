Point Break Created The Modern Action Male | Cinema

A film that from the script seemed to be the continuation of the action cinema that had dominated in the 1980s could not be played by any of the highest paid, beloved and successful action heroes. Point Break, written by Rick King And Peter Iliff but heavily remodeled by James Cameron And Kathryn Bigelow, arrived 30 years ago, in 1991, to introduce something completely different. 1989 is the year in which action cinema reaches a peak that it will no longer exceed, slowly declining throughout the 1990s. In 1991 this film, which on the surface meets all the canons and indeed relaunches them, with some of the best chases and action sequences of its time, set a completely different kind of masculinity for the future.

Not that there weren’t any examples of more sensitive achievers, but this was another playing field. Famously the project, born in 1986, was a film for Ridley Scott with Matthew Broderick in the lead role (Johnny Utah) e Charlie Sheen in that of Bodhi. The result, it is not difficult to imagine, would have been a non-action hero, a normal person with a normal face, normal physique and less dominant attitude, in the world of someone tougher, tough and ready to crush him. Someone who then along the film proves to be able to find a way to win. The couple Cameron/Bigelow in reworking the script, however, he imposed as the only condition that the role went to Keanu Reeves. Comedian actor known for at the time Bill & Ted.

Reeves is the ambiguous male that was needed for a film in which the hero is not granite like Stallone, Schwarzenegger, Harrison Ford And Bruce Willis and has no crises like crazy Mel Gibson, nor is he still as impassive as the most hardcore Chuck Norris, Steven Seagal And Van Damme. Keanu Reeves he is the only credible one in a sensitive scene like the one in which he struggles to declare himself to Lori, in which he does not manage his emotions well and at the same time in a chase. The world of men read by female pleasure creates Point Break: film in love with the sensual bodies of its protagonists and who is very interested in how the encounter with the Zen robber Bodhi undermines the heterosexuality of the football player and now FBI agent Johnny Utah. The traditionally virile world shaken by Californian spiritualism without rules and without borders.

Thirty years later, in years in which the action has taken another direction and sexuality is at the center of cinema and of the body of old but above all emerging stars, this is the only possible interpretation of the film.

While Bodhi is constantly having sex with the sea and Johnny Utah establishes a relationship with a woman only to infiltrate, his world of police manhood collapses more and more (even if right in the plant he and his partner Pappas start the investigation by admiring a butt. male). The images all go in that direction, because saying it with words was not possible, or at least not directly. We don’t know, thanks to the dubbing, but in the original when Bodhi abandons Johnny on the plane and throws himself with the last parachute he doesn’t tell him “I know you want to kill me“, Which is very manly, but”I know you want me so much it’s like sour in your mouth“, With the double meaning of” wanting to arrest “and” wanting “period. Right after that Johnny will throw himself to meet him and they will have sex in the air.

It is the pinnacle of a film in which all of the manly imagery is reviewed on a deep level, but not just by Reeves. Bodhi himself is a villain apparently from Bond, therefore classic, one characterized by his activity, visually very marked and “themed”, that is surfer, but also totally ambiguous, never really interested in the women around him and instead very attentive and very tender with his gang members. Where the bad guys despise and sacrifice their minions, Bodhi with his spiritualism and sense of group, has moments of great closeness to them. They are friends, of course, and they admit Johnny in their circle literally with a choreography in the air in the shape of a circle in which everyone holds hands (how tender!) But even without wanting to accept latent homoeroticism is certainly a very model of masculinity. far from that of the 80s.

In addition to this there is the relationship with the only woman to blur the boundaries between the sexes. Lori and Johnny are very often dressed alike, doing the same things and swapping traditional roles (she womansplaining him by teaching him to surf in a firm tone). For the camera lens the two are the same, she is androgynous in physique and haircut (practically the same as Johnny’s), an ambiguous beauty, he is equated to her in a middle ground where they can encounter.

These are not details to be overlooked, 1991 saw the second season of Baywatch go on the air, the women of the sea were very curvy, Lori is a model in open contrast to the mainstream taste. A strong choice as much that of Keanu Reeves as the protagonist. So much so that it isn’t present in the original script, he invented it Kathryn Bigelow in its rewrite.

Obviously then there is much more to it Point Break, which wouldn’t be what it is without a mind blowing visual approach, some of the best action ideas ever, the best surf scenes ever, not to mention the ones in the air. And of course there is a scene where Johnny has the opportunity to take Bodhi, to shoot him, but he doesn’t do it by releasing a tension that he can no longer sustain by unloading the gun in the air instead of on him (which has none reason in the plot if not the frustration of not being able to own it). And certainly no one made films about extreme sports. But above all, no one made action films with protagonists ready to cry, capable of expressing feelings.

If today, thirty years later, this is instead on the agenda (think of Matthew McConaughey that before hooking up spaceships by hand and traveling into the unknown in Interstellar cries desperately several times, think of the various tender heroes of the blockbusters of our years) it is also thanks to the success of Point Break and his idea of ​​metrosexual masculinity ante litteram. So ahead that eight years later even the Wachowski flanked to Reeves an androgynous woman in Matrix (Carrie Ann Moss) to copy that idea of ​​nuance of sexual identity; so far ahead that ten years later when someone did it again Point Break in the world of illegal car racing (Fast & Furious), Hollywood wasn’t ready yet and they managed to copy everything but those male models .; so far that not even the reckless remake understood what needed to be redone. Too far ahead of his years, only today is he a possible template for a new idea of ​​male.