Point Break, on Prime Video streaming from today

Point Break – Breaking Point, Kathryn Bigelow’s film starring Patrick Swayze and Keanu Reeves, lands on Amazon Prime Video in streaming from today 16 October 2021 for all subscribers!

More than thirty years have passed since Point break, Point Break was released in American theaters (July 12, 1991), consecrating Kathryn Bigelow as a great genre director and giving the audience a poignant bromance between a criminal and the FBI agent charged with arresting him. A film that marked the cinematic imagery of its decade of belonging, and this not only in the United States.

Loading... Advertisements Patrick Swayze and Keanu Reeves in Point Break

Fundamental, in fact, for the positive artistic outcome of the film was the relationship between Bodhi, a surfer thief with great charisma and a very particular philosophy, and Johnny Utah, the federal agent who, infiltrating the Bodhi gang, ends up by become a real friend. If this relationship is successful, the credit is also due to Patrick Swayze, then one of the biggest stars in Hollywood thanks to Dirty Dancing and Ghost – Ghost, and Keanu Reeves, who instead owes his career in action cinema to Point Break. . It was initially discarded by the producers because its fame was linked to the zany comedy Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (instead, actors like Johnny Depp and Charlie Sheen were thought of), but it was Kathryn Bigelow who insisted that Reeves play Utah.

Investigator Johnny Utah infiltrates a group of surfers to unmask a singular gang of bank robbers, but is fascinated by their lifestyle. Point break, Point Break is just the latest of many new items in the catalog in October 2021 on Amazon Prime Video, which also this month made available to users new awaited TV series, memorable sagas and great cult.