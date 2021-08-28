Point Break: the thirty years of a cult – Shows

by FRANCESCO PARRINO – A meta-textual homage in one of the key sequences of Hot Fuzz, the nickname given by Tony Stark to Thor in Avengers, the iconic robberies of the ex-Presidents with a mask and a flat machine gun that then also filled the news. Even these three references would be enough to certify the total cult status of Point Break, directed by Kathryn Bigelow and released exactly thirty years ago: July 10, 1991 in the United States and November 15 of the same year. in Italy. A magnetic aura of pure cinematic charm that, if the test of time seems to lead the reasons back to the spiritual but wild Bodhi – the villain staged by Patrick Swayze, monumental – on a more careful analysis, however, seems to start from much further away. Much farther. But where exactly from?

But let’s take a step back: Produced by James Cameron and director Bigelow’s first real turning point after the convincing Dark Comes and Blue Steel, the Point Break story is apparently one of the most typical. A gang of robbers disguised as ex-presidents of the United States is the bane of the Los Angeles FBI department. In fact, every summer they attack a couple of banks and then disappear into the shadows. Who I am? Where they come from? On their trail is veteran Angelo Pappas (Gary Busey, and we need an article just for him) who believes that the robbers are surfers. But no one pays any attention to Pappas’s theories. Nobody except Johnny Utah (Keanu Reeves, a moment before another cult, Beautiful and the damned, which we told you here); Quantico rookie fresh from first assignment.









Utah will thus find itself entering the Los Angeles surf community by meeting Tyler (Lori Petty, recently reviewed in Orange Is the New Black), the charismatic Bodhi (Swayze, in fact) and his revolutionary ideas. But soon, the peaceful Bodhi community will lift the mask and for Utah it will mean choosing a side. Whether to follow the law or let yourself be enchanted by the belief of absolute freedom of the rebellious blonde surfer. The success of Point Break – you can find it streaming on CHILI – corresponds, consequently, to the failure of the remake of 2015. The work of Ericson Core in fact, while playing with morphological opposition between its two interpreters, chooses a different interpretation (if not even antithetical). Here too we find the same buddy dynamic at the base of the original story as well as sequences of pure spectacle declined according to the aesthetics of the reference cinema.

Point Break is now thirty years old, has aged very well and originally should have been called only Johnny Utah exactly like the name of Reeves’ hero. But the more Cameron and Bigelow worked on the script based on Rick King’s original idea, the more they realized how Johnny Utah had very little to do with the surfing essence of the tale that was becoming something else. So we opted for the doorsian (and suggestive, very suggestive) Riders on the Storm, which remained for a few weeks, only to be thrown away because it had no logistical link with the Jim Morrison myth (pay attention, however, to the cameos of Anthony Kiedis and Flea by the Red Hot Chili Peppers).

Loading... Advertisements









At the end of the shoot the right title finally arrived: the surfistically fitting Point Break, that is a term that indicates the breaking point of when the waves break in both directions in contact with a point of land or rock. Point Break. The breaking point. The perfect metaphor for the complex relationship between Johnny Utah and Bodhi: one, the breaking point of the other; apparently colliding worlds destined to forever change the careers (and lives) of each of its protagonists who will no longer be able to be what they were before. “If you want the maximum, you must be ready to pay the maximum.” Vaya with Dios.