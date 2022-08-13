Point Break vs Point Break: Which version is better?

Today, movie and video game remakes are at the foot of the canyon. Each person will have their opinion about them, there will be those who like them and there will be those who don’t. This time we will talk about a specific case: Point Break, a film released in 1991, starring Keanu Reeves, Patrick Swayze and Lori Petty. In 2015 it had a remake starring Luke Bracey, Édgar Ramírez and Teresa Palmer. Both have certain similarities, but also a lot of differences, which I will put in comparison and we will see which one is better.

It should be clarified that despite the fact that both films received different opinions from specialized critics and fans, the first version is the most beloved and the new version is the one that received a slightly more overwhelming reception. That’s not why it’s a bad movie. That said, let’s start with the comparison not without first activating a spoiler alert.

History

We start with the similarities and differences, since both have a plot focused on crime and extreme sports. But this is what differentiates them from one another.

Point Break (1991)

Here we have a young FBI agent, Johnny Utah (played by Keanu Reeves) who, given his skills, is transferred to California to be assigned to a case: there has been a series of robberies in Californian banks by a group of bandits who They call themselves “The Former Presidents”, since part of their outfits to cover their identities are masks of former US presidents.

In California, Agent Utah meets with his superiors and is introduced to his partner and boss “Angelo Pappas”, who has a theory that these muggers are actually professional surfers, a theory which is not believed. But, based on evidence, Johnny is assigned to Agent Pappas, so that Johnny pretends to be a surfer and later gets involved with them and thus find the alleged assailants.

Later Johnny meets “Bodhi” (Starring patrick swayze), a well-known surfer from the area, who introduces him to his companions and Johnny has the suspicion that Bodhi and his friends are the criminals and that is when he starts the two-sided game of agent Utah, to bring them to justice.

Point Break (2015)

In this version we have a young extreme athlete poly named Johnny, or better known in the world of sports under his nickname “Johnny Utah” (played by Luke Bracey). In a sponsored event, Johnny and his best friend decide to complete a motocross course on a trail that is considered impossible due to its high difficulty and danger. Johnny is able to complete the course, but unfortunately his friend dies at the end due to an accident. That act scarred Johnny for life and he is forced to leave the world of sports and use his skills as an FBI agent.

Meanwhile there have been robberies in different parts of the world, whose crimes have been so well executed that the FBI He has not managed to find these international criminals. Once at the FBI, Utah is informed of the case and given the execution of the crimes and the skills of the suspects, Utah deduces that they are extreme Poli athletes just like he was. During a meeting to make his suspicions known to his superiors, they do not believe his theory, but his direct boss does believe him. Utah has a theory that, based on the crimes and their locations, the suspects try to pursue the “Ozaki 8”, a series of tests of different extreme sports, whose objective, upon successful completion, would take you to “Nirvana”.

Johnny is sent to France, where he suspects that they will find the criminals, since there will be an extremely strange and special weather event that will create a totally unmissable wave on the high seas for surfers, and which will be conducive to carrying out one of the tests of Ozaki. Once in France, Johnny is assigned to the agent “Ray Winstone” better known as “Pappas”, who will be his supervisor. Both arrive at where the swell will take place and, to mingle, Johnny will surf with the others, but in an attempt to steal a big wave from a surfer, Johnny falls into the water unconscious. Later he is saved by “Bodhi” (Played by Édgar Ramírez) who takes him to rest on the yacht of his sponsor. A party is being held on the yacht, where he meets Bodhi and his team, that is when Johnny becomes suspicious and after further encounters Johnny is accepted by Bodhi into his team and it is here while they try to complete Ozaki’s 8, Johnny must stop criminals.

surfers vs. poly athletes

A clear difference between the films is that in the first version the plot focuses on Surfing, although we can see one or another different sport, the plot focuses on Surfing and what it represents for Bodhi and his team. While, in the remake, we have a series of tests that involve different sports and therefore different parts of the world and not just California as in the first film, in this new version we are told that the locations are different since they must be find the locations with the most extreme and ideal conditions to carry out the specific sport that will allow them to complete said test.

Johnny vs. Johnny

Another clear difference is Johnny’s origins. While in one we are told that Johnny’s ideal was to become a great FBI agent, in the other Johnny is a celebrity in the world of sports, in which he has a traumatic event that forces him to become an agent. .

In fact, during the first film we see Johnny working both as an FBI agent and as an undercover surfer, while in the second film we see Johnny extremely focused on his work as an undercover agent and at no time do we see him doing anything other than focused on stopping Bodhi and co.

criminality vs. Spirituality

Here we can find the most marked difference: while in the first version we have a somewhat spiritual Bodhi, his path is more that of a criminal, since he plans to carry out the series of robberies and then lead a quiet life with money. of robberies (among other reasons), while on the other hand Bodhi is not interested in money or fame, here the thing is somewhat more spiritual, since his philosophy during the tests is merely spiritual. He thinks that the world is a beautiful place that has been overexploited, that is why he decides to take the tests to reach nirvana and enjoy the beauty and extreme of the planet, but at the same time give something in return, which is where the crimes that are committed.

Although in both films the subject of spirituality is touched on, in the remake this is much more marked and is the basis of the ideals and crimes of the Bodhi team in this film.

Which movie is better?

There are still many points that we could compare, to put up for debate, such as the photography, soundtrack, the alternative ending and extra scenes from the second film (To be honest, I don’t know if there is something similar available for the first version since in the second I have the original Blu-ray and here they come, and for the first one I have the original DVD, but nothing about it comes, in fact my DVD I don’t know if it’s because of the version or what, but I can only see it in English with subtitles , but as far as I understand it is the theatrical version, and not an extended version, or special).

Even another great point may be the performances, both are very good. But, in conclusion, which is better? The answer is very difficult to give, if we go by the ratings they received, the one from 1991 wins by a lot, but both are excellent and I think that lovers of action movies and sports will be able to find great stories here. Both fascinate me, but if you give me a choice I think it would be the new one, just because of how they wear the subject of spirituality and sports to an extreme. But again I say that I love both and it is difficult for me to choose between one and the other. In fact, I would like to see video games of both versions, it would be a great thing to play and with the graphical power of this new generation of consoles, they would give us some visually impressive video games. Especially for the second movie, because of the different sports and locations. And for the first movie a GTA style game combined with surfing would be a lot of fun to play.

Anyway. Did you see both movies? Which one do you prefer?

Remember that, if you haven’t seen the movies, you can watch the first movie within the Pluto TV app (in fact, they spend a lot of time there) and in streaming with Prime Video and/or buy/rent it physically or digitally. While the second movie you can only purchase/rent it digitally or physically.

