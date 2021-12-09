Point for Angelina Jolie v Brad Pitt: Court rejects divorce judge

Angelina Jolie scored a major victory in her legal battle against ex-husband and colleague Brad Bitt: The judge who oversaw the divorce and child custody decisions was denied by a California appeals court. According to the court, John W Ouderkirk did not sufficiently disclose business relations with Pitt’s lawyers.

“Judge Ouderkirk’s ethical breach, taken in conjunction with disclosed information about his recent professional dealings with Pitt’s attorney, could cause an objective person with full knowledge of all the facts to reasonably have doubts about the judge’s ability to be impartial. . Disqualification is required, ”the court ruled.

The decision means that the fight for custody of the couple’s five minor children, which was about to end, could start again. Last May, Judge Ouderkirk granted joint custody of the children to Brad Pitt. The measure, however, was only provisional, because Angelina Jolie had promised to continue her legal battle. Battle of which the actress is now seeing the first fruits.

The two superstars, who have six children (three biological and three adopted) have been one of the most powerful couples in Hollywood for years. They had been married for two years when Jolie wanted the separation in 2016. The divorce arrived in April 2019, but other issues remained open, starting with the division of the immense wealth and above all the issue of custody of the children. Like many famous couples, Pitt and Jolie have chosen to hire their own judge to ensure greater privacy in the proceedings. The judge indicated was Ouderkirk, who was also the one who had officiated their wedding in France, in 2014. Last August Jolie, having learned of the judge’s relations with Pitt’s lawyers, had asked Ouderkirk to disqualify himself. The judge, however, refused. A lower court judge later ruled that Jolie’s request for disqualification had come too late. Jolie’s lawyers then filed an appeal. Now Ouderkirk has been refused.

“If you are going to play the role of a paid private judge, you have to abide by the rules and the rules are very clear, they require maximum transparency,” commented Jolie’s attorney Robert Olson. “The issues that should have been disclosed were not disclosed,” he added.

Last May Jolie and her lawyers criticized Ouderkirk for not allowing the couple’s children to testify in the proceedings. The actress also said the judge “did not adequately consider” a section of the California courts code, which states that it is detrimental to the child’s best interests if custody is awarded to a person with a history of domestic violence. .