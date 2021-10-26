Pointed eyelashes: how to apply mascara to “sharpen” the look

For years the mascara has stepped aside a bit in favor of the hyper natural look I woke up like this (“I woke up like this”). Then the pandemic forced us into the house 24 hours a day and there it really was “just awake” style face it has become not a choice but a lockdown habit of growing malaise. So now that we are slowly returning to life the way of understanding the natural makeup has changed. Starting with mascara, an essential step in any type of make-up.

Alberta Ferretti, S / S 2022

Unlike in previous years, when mascara just had to define the lashes without getting too noticeable, the eye makeup this winter requires a generous, wispy application of mascara. Objective: the “spiky lashes”, that is literally pointed eyelashes, which enhance the look as if they were pins. The trend was spotted first on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival, and in particular on Zendaya’s electric gaze, then on the catwalk S / S 2022 by Alberta Ferretti. Then the references for having “pointy” eyes multiplied, as evidenced by the Gucci 100 campaign, which celebrates the 100th anniversary of the fashion house, and campaign photos by Selena Gomez for her cosmetic brand Rare Beauty.

Lancôme, Hypnôse L’Absolu de Noir mascara

Gucci Beauty, L’Obscur Mascara

Selena Gomez for Rare Beauty

Rare Beauty, Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara

Among the most recent portraits that confirm the trend are that of the new actress Dior make-up ambassador Anya Taylor-Joy, who in the announcement of the maison has an eye make-up defined by full and pointed lashes, and that of the model Adwoa Aboah for Rimmel’s latest mascara.

Dior, Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Waterproof

Adwoa Aboah for Rimmel

Rimmel, Wonder’Extension

How to get the spiky lashes? The lashes should be lengthened and well combed with the mascara brush, to be passed several times for avery generous application of the product. Then to enhance the“pointed” effect the lashes must be grouped in many small and tufts, holding the brush vertically instead of horizontally, so as to separate them and make them appear thicker. The look also includes application on the lower lashes, but if the eye is already very large, it can be avoided.

The mascara for the eyes in the foreground

Inevitable in the beauty case of all of us: mascara. Among the make-up products that are renewed from season to season, still remaining a real must have. Ideal for lengthening, curling, adding volume and for giving color to lashes. The new formulas guarantee an impeccable and long lasting result and are also perfect for the most sensitive eyes. Thanks to the evolution of digital technology, a new market is opening up in beauty products for make-up: tailor-made cosmetics. The first bespoke mascara created by Ozmee through an analysis carried out with Morphodiagnosis, facial analysis software and artificial intelligence that allows you to analyze the lashes to identify and suggest the perfect mascara and most suitable for the individual needs of each woman. In fact, like women, eyelashes are not all the same, they are different according to the type of skin, according to their length, their density and their consistency, and the product is made for each type through an exclusive and patented program of personalized diagnosis. A team specialized in beauty for more than 20 years, consultant of the main laboratories in the world specialized in the development of new products, has conducted an accurate study, on 500 women, to isolate the specific and personal characteristics of each of them and identify the 5 criteria morphologicals that define the different existing morphotypes. The eye area represents 60% of the muscles related to facial expression. It is subject to 10,000 beats per day. It is more exposed to aging and the formation of wrinkles. The eye area requires specific, expert and targeted care. Furthermore, in this historical moment, the mask is the only visible and recognizable part of the face. And finally, as Marilyn Monroe said: “Find someone to spoil your lipstick, not your mascara”

(Photo home Elisabetta Franchi)



