points out to fans the most famous Italian

Katy Perry, vacation time for her too. He is in Europe with his partner Orlando Bloom. And while he works here, she enjoys her holidays.

Katy Perry foreground
Pop star Katy Perry (source: Instagram)

The two, together, form one of the most beautiful and close-knit couples in Hollywood. Let’s talk about Orlando Bloom And Katy Perry. They were together for a year between 2016 and 2017 and then, after a year of separation, they met in 2018 to never separate again. From their love was born, last August, Daisy Dove, whose anticipation was announced by the pop star in a video clip.

This summer, the two flew to Europe to reconcile his holidays and his work. In the past few weeks they have been to Venice, from which they posted some very romantic stories in the lagoon. Now they are in Prague, but here the actor is busy with some work projects, so Perry is touring the city alone.

Katy Perry traveling around Prague as a tourist

The post documenting his day around Prague contains a series of shots that immortalize the everyday life of the city. “While dad works, mom spends a few days in Prague”She writes, as if to arouse envy in her partner who had to give up this holiday. In the first photo, the pop star who counts three diamond discs (the only one in the USA) smiles in favor of the camera wearing a pink onesie, a fanny pack and a straw hat.

Typical tourist style. The irony is that it points to a miniature of the Gioconda, which in Prague appears totally out of context. The other photos are glimpses of people’s lives, with them smiling next to a mime, the window of a souvenir shop or a man climbing a wall.


Loading...
Advertisements

