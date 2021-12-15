Points taken away or defeats at the table? What happens if Salernitana is excluded. But there is the hypothesis of a new extension | First page

The case Salerno agitates Italian football. The absence of concrete offers to finalize the sale of the club by 31 December worries and approaches the hypothesis of an exclusion from the championship for the Campania region, already last in the standings and eliminated from the Italian Cup after the defeat against Genoa. Scenario that i trustee appointees and the FIGC have so far tried to avoid but that, with the imminent expiry of the deadline for the transfer of ownership from the hands of the relatives of Claudio Lotito (his son Enrico and his brother-in-law Marco Mezzaroma) to third parties, becomes more and more concrete and raises questions about the regular conclusion of Serie A 2021/22: what would happen if Salernitana were actually excluded from the championship?

THE RULES – In case of exclusion before the middle of the season, the results of the entire first round should be considered null and this would benefit those who have not obtained three points against Salernitana (so far defeats for Genoa and Venice, draws for Verona and Cagliari). However, with the deadline for the sale set at 31 December, Salernitana would have time to play regularly also the 18th and 19th matchdays of Serie A, so the first scenario is impassable. The most concrete option therefore concerns the hypothesis of an exclusion after the middle of this season: in this case, the results of the first round would be considered valid, while in the second round all the matches would result in a 3-0 defeat for Salernitana. This scenario, unlike the previous one, would benefit all the teams that won against Campania in the first round (all except Genoa, Venice, Verona and Cagliari. Waiting for Inter and Udinese who will face the team of Salerno at the 18th and 19th).

HYPOTHESIS NEW EXTENSION – First arguments that will take shape after 21 December. In fact, next Tuesday the meeting of the Federal Council is called and the situation of Salernitana is among the items on the agenda. Considering that the first extension granted by the Council itself is now close to expiration, a position is expected that will give continuity to what has been established and therefore go in a negative direction for Salernitana. It is not excluded, however, that the Federal Council may decide to postpone the decision and update again in January. And in the same way, it is not excluded that, to ensure the regular end of the season, the FIGC may also opt for a new extension, which could not be a few months until the end of the championship. Waiting for the Council meeting and its decisions, the Salernitana case is hot.