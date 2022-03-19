Poirino. The multinational Denso writes to employees and their general practitioners: “Absence due to abnormal illness”. Controversial syndicate

The multinational Denso Thermal System, with plant in Poirino, wrote a letter to employees and their GPs criticizing alleged ‘easy certificates’ for sick leave defined as ‘abnormal’, urging doctors to pay more attention. The reaction of the trade unions was not long in coming. The FIOM CGIL in a note replied, among other things: “This is an unprecedented initiative: the company executives are committed to running the company, leaving the doctors to take care of the health of the workers … The company, if it believes, can use the tools provided by the legislation to have legitimate use checked illness by employees and counteract any abuse. This intimidating initiative, on the other hand, calls into question the rights associated with the state of illness provided for by law and contracts and is offensive to family doctors who are obviously suspected of issuing sickness certificates with excessive lightness “.





