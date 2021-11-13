Poison 8: the new chapter of the Gemitaiz and MadMan saga

Poison 8 is the eighth chapter in the saga of Gemitaiz And MadMan, contained in the new mixtape of the rapper of Apulian origins, MM Vol. 4, available from 12 November.

Produced by Mixer T. And PK, Poison 8 is the eighth track of the MadMan mixtape which, in addition to Gemitaiz, also sees the participation of Rafilù and Speranza, Massimo Pericolo, MV Killa and Yung Snapp, Ivan, Mattaman, Lil’Pin, Ill Nacho and Rik Rox, and Zano.

Veleno, Gemitaiz and MadMan: the previous chapters

The saga of Poison it started in 2009 with the song with the same title, inserted by Gemitaiz in his mixtape, What I recommend.

Poison pt. 2instead, it was published in 2010 and inserted in the second volume of Gemitaiz’s mixtape (What I recommend Vol. 2).

Poison pt. 3instead, it was released in 2011 and is featured in the mixtape of Gemitaiz and MadMan, Haterproof.

Poison pt. 4 found in the Gemitaiz mixtape, What I recommend Vol. 4, published in 2013, while Poison pt. 5 it is found in the fifth volume of What I recommend, published in 2014.

Poison 6instead, it was published in 2016 and is featured in the MadMan mixtape, MM Mixtape Vol. 2.

Finally, Poison 7 was published in 2019 and it is the first single extracted from Black box, album by Gemitaiz and MadMan.

A curiosity: Poison 8 is also the title of a dissing against Gemitaiz and MadMan, published by Canesecco two years ago.

Poison 8: text

Click here, to listen to the song.

It is the Gemitaiz, I still answer you, what

You spin with bots, at least you are a flop

I’m avenging hip-hop like Holy Ghost

For posterity with posters in the room with Uniposka

And our signature in places like a gang

We all have red eyes like a carousel

Broski, we are the monsters of this stuff

I have much greater skills than last time

I start the engine, you give me a moment and I leave

I got rap on that pedestal, you’re crazy

I’ve been writing for ages, I have demons and rap

I’ve always been here, I’m a ghost

Yes, I pierce the femurs, my methods are worse than yours

They say, alright, when I arrive, goodbye

So here I am and I’m sorry if I pass

No, don’t fill in the gap, there is a password

I’ll call you later, I’ll shoot you with guns

I have higher grades, they never let me play with others

I want to count the cash with the sea ahead

Eat shrimp, smoke trees аnd leave leftovers

Because it is so little, I want the fire

I have the new rap, I spit, I always win

Where the game is, the flow shines like a stake

I grit my teeth like a dogo

Yes, brother, then afterwards click on play, I drink an ipa with my parents

Says, look, Gemitaiz still bolted to Blu-Ray

This shit goes up like a pill in a rave

Go out in 60 seconds as Nicolas Cage

I line you the chain that you will have won so much on eBay

Black and white in film, between ‘, like La Haine

Brother, we’re Apple, you’re like Huawei

Get out my way, I send you to bed, I have the nice flow

It cuts you like a knife in Kurt Angle’s hand

I’m on the sample like on a Lambo

I’m sure I’m not coming to your concert

Gorgeous poison, I do another 200

Down with double M, baby, you look like Hugh Grant to me, bro

Wanna fuck with us, you can’t, bro

We are Misfits, they saw us on the hit-list

Give me a beat, cause aneurysms, yes, zi ‘

Give me a dissing, I’m like Keanu Reeves, I’ll take off your crucifixes

Coatto like Swizz Beatz, yes, I’ll give you a facelift

I’ll tear off your gallbladder

I know you have the gun but for the piercings

Sending you back to school, bro, is very easy.

The techniques you are looking for you copy

I plug my ears and then my eyes, monkey

You feel my flow is OP

Enter the lobby and bang in two shots

M is Modern Warfare, the coup

Full equipped, between ‘, like the BOPE

Among ‘ste blowjobs, between’, I am a totem

Jack The Ripper, fra ‘, Pedro Lopez

I break a beat, then I break that other one

I drop a firecracker, I do Pearl Harbor

You talk about football, I am a ward

Baggio, Ronaldo, I mean Nazario

Between ‘, I stammer not for the cold

But because I have a pound inside my backpack

And even though it’s January, I feel like I’m in Cairo

I’m flying, autopilot

Lyrical bitch, Billy Bob Thorton

Maximum yield but with minimum effort

You lock yourself in the studio like in church and you don’t get there with flow, bro

You are not a pro, bro

I write this shit like 6 in 20 minutes, bro, which is double platinum

I have the magic touch, I unload a 16 on you, then I reload it

I barricade you in the house with panic

I’m with Davide who spills them like a pasha

The flow rides like Calabria over the band

Each bar is an ax that leaves a trace

I follow her like a hunting dog and there is your face

The flow hangs you, slaps you

It passes quickly and does not wait, it goes and takes

The voice leaves you on crutches, Schwarzenegger

Shame on you around people, Fassbender

Hey, M, baby, I’m in play, I always rap

Dribble like Dwyane Wade, ankle breaker

First in this Lakers-like rap game

I bury rapper, Undertaker

Complicated style, it’s a puzzle

Sneakers coordinated with the headdress

Rhymes of lineage, call me Chief

I eat this and get it

Brother, I weigh too much, I’m the rap king

I know when I think too much later I go on a bad trip

I’m like Norton in the reflection of the mirrors

Have you ever seen those movies, my double is Brad Pitt

M is too sexy, you can also see the toxic face in the press kit

The best is next when you talk about pieces

They call the detectives, I have a million HP

You c * glione, rage quit

Luckily there is Mad as a rap artist

She who is in the back, she is with you, but she stares at me

I didn’t go to the club, I guess I was on the black list

Now runway black, Dsquared

Bibbidi, bobbidi, bu

I uncork the shampoo, you toast with the Brut

To make an original flow go to Lourdes

The soul of who you …