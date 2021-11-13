Poison 8: the new chapter of the Gemitaiz and MadMan saga
Poison 8 is the eighth chapter in the saga of Gemitaiz And MadMan, contained in the new mixtape of the rapper of Apulian origins, MM Vol. 4, available from 12 November.
Produced by Mixer T. And PK, Poison 8 is the eighth track of the MadMan mixtape which, in addition to Gemitaiz, also sees the participation of Rafilù and Speranza, Massimo Pericolo, MV Killa and Yung Snapp, Ivan, Mattaman, Lil’Pin, Ill Nacho and Rik Rox, and Zano.
Veleno, Gemitaiz and MadMan: the previous chapters
The saga of Poison it started in 2009 with the song with the same title, inserted by Gemitaiz in his mixtape, What I recommend.
Poison pt. 2instead, it was published in 2010 and inserted in the second volume of Gemitaiz’s mixtape (What I recommend Vol. 2).
Poison pt. 3instead, it was released in 2011 and is featured in the mixtape of Gemitaiz and MadMan, Haterproof.
Poison pt. 4 found in the Gemitaiz mixtape, What I recommend Vol. 4, published in 2013, while Poison pt. 5 it is found in the fifth volume of What I recommend, published in 2014.
Poison 6instead, it was published in 2016 and is featured in the MadMan mixtape, MM Mixtape Vol. 2.
Finally, Poison 7 was published in 2019 and it is the first single extracted from Black box, album by Gemitaiz and MadMan.
A curiosity: Poison 8 is also the title of a dissing against Gemitaiz and MadMan, published by Canesecco two years ago.
Poison 8: text
Click here, to listen to the song.
It is the Gemitaiz, I still answer you, what
You spin with bots, at least you are a flop
I’m avenging hip-hop like Holy Ghost
For posterity with posters in the room with Uniposka
And our signature in places like a gang
We all have red eyes like a carousel
Broski, we are the monsters of this stuff
I have much greater skills than last time
I start the engine, you give me a moment and I leave
I got rap on that pedestal, you’re crazy
I’ve been writing for ages, I have demons and rap
I’ve always been here, I’m a ghost
Yes, I pierce the femurs, my methods are worse than yours
They say, alright, when I arrive, goodbye
So here I am and I’m sorry if I pass
No, don’t fill in the gap, there is a password
I’ll call you later, I’ll shoot you with guns
I have higher grades, they never let me play with others
I want to count the cash with the sea ahead
Eat shrimp, smoke trees аnd leave leftovers
Because it is so little, I want the fire
I have the new rap, I spit, I always win
Where the game is, the flow shines like a stake
I grit my teeth like a dogo
Yes, brother, then afterwards click on play, I drink an ipa with my parents
Says, look, Gemitaiz still bolted to Blu-Ray
This shit goes up like a pill in a rave
Go out in 60 seconds as Nicolas Cage
I line you the chain that you will have won so much on eBay
Black and white in film, between ‘, like La Haine
Brother, we’re Apple, you’re like Huawei
Get out my way, I send you to bed, I have the nice flow
It cuts you like a knife in Kurt Angle’s hand
I’m on the sample like on a Lambo
I’m sure I’m not coming to your concert
Gorgeous poison, I do another 200
Down with double M, baby, you look like Hugh Grant to me, bro
Wanna fuck with us, you can’t, bro
We are Misfits, they saw us on the hit-list
Give me a beat, cause aneurysms, yes, zi ‘
Give me a dissing, I’m like Keanu Reeves, I’ll take off your crucifixes
Coatto like Swizz Beatz, yes, I’ll give you a facelift
I’ll tear off your gallbladder
I know you have the gun but for the piercings
Sending you back to school, bro, is very easy.
The techniques you are looking for you copy
I plug my ears and then my eyes, monkey
You feel my flow is OP
Enter the lobby and bang in two shots
M is Modern Warfare, the coup
Full equipped, between ‘, like the BOPE
Among ‘ste blowjobs, between’, I am a totem
Jack The Ripper, fra ‘, Pedro Lopez
I break a beat, then I break that other one
I drop a firecracker, I do Pearl Harbor
You talk about football, I am a ward
Baggio, Ronaldo, I mean Nazario
Between ‘, I stammer not for the cold
But because I have a pound inside my backpack
And even though it’s January, I feel like I’m in Cairo
I’m flying, autopilot
Lyrical bitch, Billy Bob Thorton
Maximum yield but with minimum effort
You lock yourself in the studio like in church and you don’t get there with flow, bro
You are not a pro, bro
I write this shit like 6 in 20 minutes, bro, which is double platinum
I have the magic touch, I unload a 16 on you, then I reload it
I barricade you in the house with panic
I’m with Davide who spills them like a pasha
The flow rides like Calabria over the band
Each bar is an ax that leaves a trace
I follow her like a hunting dog and there is your face
The flow hangs you, slaps you
It passes quickly and does not wait, it goes and takes
The voice leaves you on crutches, Schwarzenegger
Shame on you around people, Fassbender
Hey, M, baby, I’m in play, I always rap
Dribble like Dwyane Wade, ankle breaker
First in this Lakers-like rap game
I bury rapper, Undertaker
Complicated style, it’s a puzzle
Sneakers coordinated with the headdress
Rhymes of lineage, call me Chief
I eat this and get it
Brother, I weigh too much, I’m the rap king
I know when I think too much later I go on a bad trip
I’m like Norton in the reflection of the mirrors
Have you ever seen those movies, my double is Brad Pitt
M is too sexy, you can also see the toxic face in the press kit
The best is next when you talk about pieces
They call the detectives, I have a million HP
You c * glione, rage quit
Luckily there is Mad as a rap artist
She who is in the back, she is with you, but she stares at me
I didn’t go to the club, I guess I was on the black list
Now runway black, Dsquared
Bibbidi, bobbidi, bu
I uncork the shampoo, you toast with the Brut
To make an original flow go to Lourdes
The soul of who you …