“Poison Control” issues warning about rapid COVID-19 antigen tests

(WJW)- As homes across the country have received free at-home tests for COVID-19 antigens, a new warning is issued about a potential danger.

According to Poison Control, the extraction vial in many of the kits includes a chemical that acts as a preservative and could be harmful if swallowed.

Sodium azide is a colorless, tasteless, and odorless powder that has been used as a propellant in air bags and pest control agents, among others. Poison Control officials say that when ingested, the chemical can cause low blood pressure, dizziness, headache and heart palpitations. In more severe cases, people can experience seizures, loss of consciousness, and death can occur.

Poison Control officials say the amount of sodium azide in most rapid antigen kits is much lower than the amount expected to cause poisoning if ingested by an adult.

You are not supposed to swallow or ingest the chemical to perform the test; you are supposed to swab your nose with a swab and then insert the swab into the vial containing the chemical.

Poison Control warns people to be aware that the vials resemble small bottles or droppers. Some may accidentally mistake them for medication and apply the drops to the eyes or nose, which can cause irritation. It can also irritate the skin or cause a chemical burn.

Tests should be kept out of the reach of young children.

Rapid antigen tests work with a nasal swab to detect the coronavirus. In most cases, results are available in as little as 15 minutes, depending on the brand of test used.

If you suspect that someone has swallowed sodium azide, do not make the person vomit. For eye exposures, flush eyes for 15 to 20 minutes with lukewarm tap water. For skin exposures, rinse skin thoroughly with tap water. Immediately consult the Poison Control online tool for guidance or call Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222. If someone has swallowed part of a rapid antigen test and is choking, call 911 immediately.