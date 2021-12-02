“Poisoned”. The no vax theories about the ‘sorcerer’ who treated himself with bleach

Johann Biacsics, the leader of the Austrian no-vax, died in his home after testing positive for Covid and deciding to cure himself by taking bleach. Or rather, a solution known as MMS, Master Mineral Solutions, as it was called by its inventor, an American guru named Jim Humble. Considered by its followers a panacea to cure any type of disease. It is a treatment made of enemas based on chlorine dioxide, the active ingredient of bleach.

The man treated himself with bleach

After asking doctors to discharge him fromhospital where he had been transported due to his continuously worsening clinical conditions, Biacsics had continued to treat himself with the extraordinary solution which however led to his death, which occurred on 10 November. The 65-year-old was also well known on social media for his active commitment to spreading treatments that he himself felt on his skin. As reported by the newspaper Die Zeit, in early November the man had been accompanied by his family to the hospital in Vienna, but his condition was already critical from the respiratory point of view.

Biacsics, a staunch opponent of the vaccine and conventional treatments, had decided to refuse the help of the doctors and he had been brought home, where he continued to do it yourself using bleach. Among the proponents of this remedy are precisely no-vax, skeptics, deniers and lovers of alternative and home therapies. In short, many of those who want nothing to do with traditional medicine.

The accusations against doctors and journalists

The last trip in extremis to the hospital had not, however, served to save his life, by now his conditions were very serious. Death came after a couple of days. As mentioned, Biacsics was very popular on social media, on his personal blog and even in the streets of Vienna, where he had led a demonstration no-vax. Author of books always on the same subject, self-treatment of even important diseases, including cancer, he was also interviewed in front of the Parliament building and the reportage was broadcast on the first Viennese public network. On that occasion, the 65-year-old claimed that “In intensive care 67% of hospitalized are vaccinated” , claiming to have confidential information.

Just go to his Facebook page to read the first comments posted by his followers who speculate a poisoning, as well as invectives, now more and more frequent, against the press and journalists. The 65-year-old’s family members openly accuse doctors of killing him. Meanwhile, Marcus, the son of Biacsics, has started a fundraiser to take legal action against the media, in particular Die Zeit, which allegedly reported false news about his father.