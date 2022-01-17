POISONOUS KEYBOARD – CAN INTER PAY DYBALA MORE THAN JUVE? CASE AD HOC AND THE PLAYER SHOULD SAY …

Paulo Dybala, a footballer who teases the idea of ​​many teams, Juventus must absolutely remain vigilant and avoid any rival capable of stealing his star from the Bianconeri. In the front row there is Inter who are studying the great shot at zero, with Beppe Marotta who, after having brought him from Palermo to Juventus, now would like to take him from Juventus to Inter. An operation that Juventus must avoid in every way.

ENTRY LIMIT – Can Inter do it? Who knows, a lot depends on the limit of salaries that the Nerazzurri team has, parameters not very far from those at Bianconera. Juventus must try to reduce the amount of wages, but Inter must do the same. It therefore appears very strange that the Nerazzurri can offer a higher salary than Juventus. The bianconeri can and must equalize a possible Nerazzurri offer, but seeing the player go to Inter with a lower offer than that of Juventus seems a utopia.

INTER BALANCE – the balance of engagements, moreover, could be broken by the arrival of Joya. Giving too high a salary to the Argentine would break the balance of the locker room and therefore it is not an easy situation.

CASE AD HOC – the case of Dybala is ad hoc. Someone seems to want to create a case on purpose, to undermine the stability of the Juventus environment. Everything seems to be studied at the table, with a strategy aimed at damaging Juventus in the race for fourth place.

ONLY ABROAD – the foreign track remains, however, the most probable one. If Juventus were to decide not to renew, the foreign solution would be the best for both the player and the bianconeri who would not reinforce the competition. Likewise, for the player it would be a way of not hitting the zebra-striped fans, a sort of respect that would be appreciated by all.

In any case, the situation is not yet defined, Juventus can still block Dybala and given the alternatives and the risks it would not be a mistake.