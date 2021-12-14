POISONOUS KEYBOARD SUAREZ CASE, FANS ON ALL THE FURIES, THE JUVE SHOULD ASK …

Juventus fans are waiting for news on the Suarez case and it is very likely that we can go towards the lockdown. The words of the president of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina were clear enough and the elements pure. No proceedings will therefore be opened against Juventus, with no involvement of the Juventus club members.





AMAZING – the watchword among the communication operators is amazement, after all many hoped and expected a condemnation of the Juventus club, it is a pity that the facts are as we described them a while ago, that is to say that yes so much is said exactly about nothing, about very marginal episodes that have not materialized at all, given that the player plays for Atletico and not for Juventus. The members of the Turin club had only inquired about the methods and times of action and nothing more.





FANS ANGER – there is a bit of anger, to be honest, among the Juventus fans, this feeling stems from the fact that the media have attacked the zebra club for months on this fact, trying to undermine its serenity and producing accusations that for a reason or for the other they have proved to be totally misleading and irrelevant most of the time.





JUVENTUS SHOULD MOVE – the feeling that there is among the fans is that the club should absolutely move and try to react, try to assert itself or at least ask for the same media coverage that was given when the accusations were made. In fact, we have seen the first pages for the Suarez case and short stories on the possible archiving.





It was a media attack, yet another noticeable against Juventus. Perhaps once upon a time this company and the team had broad shoulders to suffer them without any backlash, today, however, the team seems to suffer from them and the feeling of seeing them constantly, transmits a nuisance that certainly deserves a reaction from the company.





