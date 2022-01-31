POISONOUS KEYBOARD – THESE ARE SALESABLE, THAT’S WHY

Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur, two sacrifices that Juventus have decided to make. Clearly to be able to choose we would have sold other profiles first, from Adrien Rabiot to Aaron Ramsey, passing through Arthur, but unfortunately the mistakes of the past are paid and Juventus will still have to suffer a little for these overpaid players compared to the real value, practically non-transferable to because of the engagement and for Ramsey too old.





Kulusevski and Bentancur are two good players, but in the period in which they played for Juventus they did not make a decisive impact, Unfortunately Bentancur has alternated too many times positive matches with others less and certainly in the last season we remember more the blunders than the valuable plays. . For Kulusevski, different speech, he is an excellent player, but in a team that already has several half-strikers he seriously risks playing little and unfortunately for him too many times he has alternated positive ideas with others that are very disappointing.





Perhaps Kulusevski will explode in England, perhaps he will remain a good player and that’s it but Juventus, who have invested a lot in Dusan Vlahovic, cannot wait for the players for life, but above all they must make financially weighted choices by making, as in the past, also sacrifices. We remember the various Pogba, Vidal, etc.





Here Juventus does not sell established players but two young prospects and replaces them with one of the best young strikers in the world and with a midfielder who seems much more functional for Juventus’ game.





Among the various transferable there were also two of them, not the first on the list, but certainly in the range of players who did not make a difference, a thoughtful but shareable choice.





The transaction with Tottenham testifies that Juventus in the future will also have to move towards profiles closer to Bentancur and Kulusevski than Rabiot and Ramsey, young, with not impossible but above all resalable engagements. A change of policy that can allow Juventus to be sustainable today and tomorrow.





