Poke House debuts in the UK with the opening in London

Following the acquisition, last spring, of the London chain Ouch Pokè, Poke House opens its first venue in the UK, bringing Californian spirit and Hawaiian flair to the heart of Notting Hill, one of the most typical and tourist-beaten neighborhoods, also made famous by the clubs, the shops, the Victorian-style buildings of its Portobello Road, but above all by the film with Hugh Grant (1999) in the part of a shy bookseller visited by a famous Hollywood diva played by Julia Roberts. The first London and British Poke House opened, in fact, a stone’s throw from the blue door of the clumsy William-Hugh Grant apartment.

This new opening represents an important step in the internationalization process of the most famous Italian pokery chain in our country, born for initiatives of Matteo Pichi And Vittoria Zanetti, which has been the forerunner for this formula that has nothing of Italian in terms of historical-geographical origins, but which in a short time has become an identity food channel, for different age groups, starting from the younger generations, even if there are many 40-year-olds who crowd the pokerie.

After the expansion in Spain, Portugal, France and in Holland, announced last June with the entry into the capital of Poké Perfect, Poke House debuted in the UK market with two days of events.

“We are happy to finally open the doors of our first House in London and spread the food philosophy of Poke House also in the United Kingdom –comments Matteo Pichi, Co-Founder and CEO of Poke House-. This awaited and important opening, in a dynamic and eclectic square like London, excites us and fills us with pride. While we continue to expand in Italy, where we already have 33 clubs, selecting only the best destinations, today a fundamental piece is added to the internationalization path of Poke House, enthusiastically pursuing the ambition to bring our innovative fast-casual format to every great European city “.

Format and menu

The Poke House menu ranges from morning to evening with an offer that covers the whole day. Give her poke bowl, modular at will with varied combinations with many ingredients to choose from, up to avo toast, açai bowls, mini-pokes and snacks for anyone who wants a healthy but not boring break. To refresh tea, smoothies and more generally natural drinks, in keeping with the typical philosophy of the West Coast.

“Poke House comes to London bringing with it a unique and out of the ordinary fast casual experience – he comments Vittoria Zanetti, co-founder of Poke House-. An easy and relaxing environment that recalls, with its pastel pink tones, tropical plants and natural furnishings, the warm and welcoming atmosphere typical of Californian cities. A refuge in the heart of the metropolis, but at the same time far from the chaos of the City, in which to savor the exotic and colorful bowls, a mix of raw diced fish, rice, top quality fruit and vegetables and sauces prepared with secret recipes. THEFurthermore, we have included in the menu of our Portobello House a bowl designed for the tastes of UK customers, Heat Wave, based on tricolor quinoa, juicy salmon, avocado, cucumber, red onion, spicy mayo, coriander and sesame “.