Pokédex, history and various details in the leak – Nerd4.life

Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl are now around and many details on games have already emerged in these hours, despite Nintendo is trying in every way to limit the spread of leak deleting videos and various materials but we can already have information on Pokédexes, mysterious creatures and other details.

Obviously, all of this represents spoiler , so if you don’t want to get previews you can safely avoid reading the following, even if this information is now spreading like wildfire on the internet.

On the other hand, as we have seen, Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl are already around, weeks in advance, which has led to this somewhat similar situation to the one that had previously emerged with Pokémon Sword and Shield.

An interesting detail of Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl is the presence of two Mythical Pokémon, that is Mew and Jirachi, which can be unlocked with some special conditions. To have New, you must have at least one Pokémon save file: Let’s Go, Pikachu! or Let’s Go, Eevee! On the same console where we play the new titles, while for Jirachi it is necessary to have a rescue of Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield.

Based on what emerged, the Pokédex it is precisely that of the original Diamond and Pearl and does not seem to include the elements of Pokémon Platinum. Both games are developed in Unity Engine, which should involve a substantial change in the way they are built and in the management of the data inside, with the possibility that they can be easily transposed to other platforms (ie on a PC with some not too complicated wizardry).

THE Legendary Pokémon of the first 3 generations can be captured, but only in the final phase after completing the main game, inside the Parco Amici. There is a Battle Tower that has the same function as in the Sword and Shield.

It seems they are present events Shaymin and Darkrai but not Arceus, moreover the story seems to faithfully follow that of the original Diamond and Pearl, without changes and with the Distortion World that appears only in a marginal part of the game that should allow the capture of Giratina.