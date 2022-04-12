Pokemon: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About Normal Type

We have received a list related to one of the most outstanding Nintendo franchises. We are actually talking about Pokemon.

E Pokémon there are many different types, the normal type being one of the best known, being introduced in the first generation Next you can see 10 curious facts about this guy that you probably didn’t know.

Here you can see it:

The stats of Normal-type Pokémon are usually not very high, with few exceptions.

They have almost no weaknesses and resistances

It is one of the most common types

Pairs very well with Ground or Flying-type Pokémon because other types like Rock or Steel resist Normal-type and Fighting-type is super effective against it

8 new Normal-type Pokémon were introduced and another 8 changed from Normal-type to Fairy in Generation 6, so the total number of Pokémon belonging to this type did not change.

They have a wide variety of movements.

No Pokémon change to Normal type when they are evolved

There is no Normal type as such in the TCG cards, since it shares the same type with the Flying Pokémon and previously with the Dragon Type

It has a lot of combos that are not usually used

Normal-type Pokémon are the most likely to change type

What do you think? We read you in the comments.

