Pokémon 25 The Album is now available in streaming and CD

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the series The Pokémon Company has released a Pokémon music album called Pokémon 25: The Album containing some unreleased pop tracks by several world famous artists such as Katy Perry, Mabel, Post Malone and J Balvin. Now, the album is available in streaming and CD format.

Yaffle, producer and artist from Tokyo, composed the new song “Reconnect” (with Daichi Yamamoto and AAAMYYY) for Musica P25. French singer Louane, British artists Mabel and Jax Jones with Sinead Harnett further confirm Pokémon’s universal appeal. Post Malone contributed the track “Only Wanna Be With You (Pokémon version 25)”, a reinterpretation of the hit Hootie and the Blowfish while Katy Perry is on the crest of the wave with the single “Electric”. Vince Staples, Cyn, Lil Yachty and Tierra Whack also joined in the celebrations.

The tracklist of the album is as follows:

Katy Perry – Electric Jax Jones – Phases (with Sinead Harnett) Mabel – Take It Home Lil Yachty – Believing J Balvin – Ten Cuidado Cyn – Wonderful Vince Staples – Got ‘Em Louane – Game Girl Tierra Whack – Art Show Post Malone – Only Wanna Be With You (Pokémon version 25) Yaffle – Reconnect (with Daichi Yamamoto and AAAMYYY) (Digital only) Mabel – Take It Home (ZHU Remix) (Digital only) Cyn – Wonderful (ZHU Remix) (Digital only) Vince Staples – Got ‘Em (ZHU Remix) (Digital only)

To listen to the album on your favorite streaming platform, you can visit this page.