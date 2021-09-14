Pokémon 25: The Album will arrive on October 15 with new songs

With a Tweet, Pokémon announced the exit date of the long-awaited Pokémon 25: The Album and revealed new ones songs and artists. Recall that within the album there are very popular tracks on the radio such as Only Wanna Be With You by Post Malone ed Electric by Katy Perry.

Pokémon 25: The Album will be available from October 15. While there are no announcements about it at the moment, it is very likely that the album will be available in both physical and digital form. Some songs in fact will be only available in format digital.

Pokémon 25: The Album consists of 14 songs, among the most famous artists we find: J Balvin And Lil Yachty in addition to the aforementioned Post Malone and Katy Perry. Below is the complete list of traces of Pokémon 25: The Album in digital format:

Loading... Advertisements