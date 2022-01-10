Pokémon, an artist creates an Eevee with … the face of The Rock!

Eevee is a Pokémon with particular genes, as has been known from the first generation of the franchise. Its unstable genetic structure allows it to have evolutions of different types, from Vaporeon water type a Sylveon goblin type. Many fans of pocket monsters, however, dream of an Eevee dream of seeing eeveelutions of types not yet explored, such as the dragon type or the beetle type.

The artist JohnnnyJunkers wanted to create his own rock-type eeveelution thanks to a 3D printer, which however is simply a fusion between Eevee and … the actor and wrestler Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock!

The author of the post also wanted to joke, and wrote in the post the phrase “Finally a rock-type evolution for Eevee ”(actually quoting an actor’s slogan). This “new” Pokémon is small in size and has a build equal to that of a normal Eevee, except for the head, which is that of the beloved actor.

The ironic thing is that Eevee could actually have a human face. In the definition of the PoKédex of Pokémon UltraLuna it is in fact said that over time Eevee’s face could become similar to that of its trainer or its trainer.

This is just one of the PoKémon that have been merged at the head of The Rock, as there are also models of Charmander, Geodude And Pikachu with the head of The Rock (made by MyPokéPrints).

Surely now many will want to see The Rock play Eevee in a new live-action Pokémon movie, similar to what was done by Ryan Reynolds in Detective Pikachu. Sadly, there don’t seem to be any new Pokémon live-action movies on the horizon, though Netflix appears to be working on a live-action series with the showrunner of Lucifer Joe Henderson.

Eevee is the second mascot in the Pokémon franchise after Pikachu, and is also one of the few mon to be voiced in the main series games. Her official voice actress in the games is Aoi Yuki, while in the anime the various Eevees are voiced by different voice actors. Chloe’s Eevee, for example, is voiced by Kei Shindo.

