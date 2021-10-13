Pokémon and Katy Perry together in the song Electric

The franchise of Pokémon currently stands celebrating its 25th anniversary and it seems that many celebrities from the world of entertainment have decided to join the party. Among them one face stands out in particular. We are talking about the singer-songwriter and actress Katy Perry, whose last song Electric is inspired by the iconic Pocket Monsters.

Pokémon: the video of the song Electric

Katy Perry has always been a lover of Pokémon and he demonstrates it in this latest song, entitled Electric and part of the album “Pokémon 25: The Album,” which will be released this fall by Universal Music And Capitol Records and available for purchase here.

The song, written together with The Monsters & Strangerz And Jon Bellion, who previously collaborated on the song Daisies, inserted in the album, “Smile” ea Bruce Weigner, encourages people to pursue their dreams, aided by the support of friends. Certainly the words are very evocative and recall the adventures of Ash and his companions of a thousand adventures. Why, after all “There’s no reason this life can’t be electric”, as Katy sings in the song.

The official video of Electric was shot in Hawaii and directed by Carlos Lopez Estrada (director of the Disney film Raya and the last dragon) and shows Katy and Pikachu first exploring nature and then heading to a lighthouse. Together, as if they were daydreaming, they suddenly find themselves back in time to the early days of Katy’s career.

Colin Palmer, vice president of marketing for The Pokémon Company International, revealed:

“Katy Perry wrote a song to help us celebrate 25 years of Pokémon: Electric is an amazing song about evolution. We also hope that fans around the world will enjoy seeing Pikachu team up with Katy in Electric’s music video, which is a wonderful visual accompaniment to the inspirational song. “

Katy herself, last January, said:

“Pokémon it has always been a constant in my life, from playing the first video games with the Game Boy to trading TCG cards Pokémon during lunchtime, to the many adventures lived around capturing Pokémon with Pokémon GO. I even visited the Pokémon Cafe in Japan on a tour! It is a great honor to be chosen to contribute to the celebrations of a brand that has given me so much joy in these 25 years, and to be able to witness the evolution that has led it to give that irrepressible joy that I see in the children that I have nearby and in those around the world. “

If you are coaches of Pokémon don’t miss New Pokémon Snap for Nintendo Switch, available on Amazon!