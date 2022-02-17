Pokémon anime clip reminds us how tough the original Pokédex could be in its comments – Nintenderos

As all Pokémon fans know, the pokedex is a portable electronic encyclopedia that Pokémon trainers carry with them to automatically keep track of all the various Pokémon species seen and caught during their journey as trainers.

Well, today we will talk about it in relation to the anime. It turns out that a Reddit user named U/Virasman has shared a video clip from one of the first episodes of the original Pokémon anime that is a perfect reminder of how tough the original Pokédex could be in its comments on the anime series.

These are the details he shared:

In the video clip, you see a Rattata rummaging through Ash’s backpack. Hearing it approach, the Pokémon flees and hisses at Ash, escaping unscathed.

rummaging through Ash’s backpack. Hearing it approach, the Pokémon flees and hisses at Ash, escaping unscathed. The Pokédex then loudly announces all the information it has on Rattata.

According to the Pokédex, it is a forest pokemon who likes cheese, nuts, fruits and berries. Ash, in his frustration, responds to the Pokédex by saying that they are not in a forest and that they are actually in an open field.

who likes cheese, nuts, fruits and berries. Ash, in his frustration, responds to the Pokédex by saying that they are not in a forest and that they are actually in an open field. The Pokédex retorts to Ash, informing him that these Pokémon also venture into fields to “steal food from stupid travelers«. The video shows a brutal response that reinforces how hard the Pokédex can be on Pokémon and trainers with their responses.

OG dex has no chill from pokemon

Normally the comments made by the Pokédex are more like fun facts that contain information that the character needs at that moment. However, from time to time, as you have seen, she also reprimanded Ash for his foolishness. Also, the series was full of similar comments from other characters when people made mistakes.

What do you think?

Via.