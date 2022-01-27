Pokémon Arceus legends, graphics stopped at 1999? The provocation of Digital Foundry

Arceus Pokémon Legends brings a breath of fresh air to the franchise Nintendo (as reported in our review of Pokémon Arceus Legends), however the game has already raised doubts among players for some time due to its technical stability, considered quite backward to be a game of the beginning of 2022.

Similar speeches were also advanced in 2019 for Pokémon Sword and Shield, and they continue to hold their own even now with the new iteration developed by Game Freak. He thought about adding fuel to the fire John Linneman, senior staff writer of Digital Foundry than on Twitter, in responding to the review of the title for Nintendo Switch by the colleague Chris Scullion from VGC, compares the graphics of Pokémon Arceus Legends to games of 1999.

“The game seems to be excellent on several fronts, but hey … They really need to work on the technical direction of the environments“says Linneman comparing the new Pokémon game with a title dating back to the turn of the last century, where there don’t seem to be too many differences in the visual realization of the scenarios. In making further comparisons, the Digital Foundry member also notes that “the fault is not with the hardware of the Nintendo Switch, here there is really a design problem“. Some players then entered the discussion making further comparisons, highlighting for example how The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion, originally released in 2006, is visually ahead of the 2022 Switch work.

Technical difficulties aside, Arceus Pokémon Legends convinced international critics, who assigned several positive ratings for the adventure set in the region of Hisui.