Pokémon Arceus Legends Leak: New legendary items will be introduced in the game

There are a few days left from the release of Arceus Pokémon Legends and information on its contents now abounds: from the latest leak we now learn that new ones have been introduced in the game legendary items. After the revelations on Legendary Pokémon Dialga and Palkia, now let’s see which new items legendary items were introduced in Pokémon Legends: Arceus according to the tweets of LEAKS Center.

ATTENTION: the content of this article presents information spoiler on Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Furthermore, since these are leaks, what has been reported has not been officially shared either by Nintendo or by Game Freak.

Below is the list of new ones legendary items:

Legend Plate (Legendary Plate): A stone tablet imbued with the essence of creation. When used on a specific Pokémon, it allows that Pokémon to gain the power of any existing type;

