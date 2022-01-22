Pokémon Arceus legends: the new adventure to Hisui promises a lot of news

We are now very close to the review of Pokémon Legends: Arceus and we are sure that you will have a lot of questions about this new episode of the Game Freak series. On the other hand, it was a long time since The Pokémon Company did not keep so many secrets about an unpublished chapter. Pokémon Legends: Arceus forcefully breaks some of the strongest bonds in the Pokémon world, almost 26 years after the Japanese release of Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green (in Japan Pokémon Blue was a special edition exclusive to CoroCoro subscribers) . What adventures will we face in the Hisui region? What will be the role of Arceus in our wanderings? Will the new mechanics be well balanced? And how many Pokémon could we collect in what was probably the first Pokèdex ever? These and many other questions will only be answered by exit date, scheduled for January 28, 2022 exclusively on Nintendo Switch (or maybe sooner, depending on when you can read our review). Until then we will have to settle for official information to outline the profile of a truly different Pokémon game. Don’t believe it? Then follow us, we will tell you in detail what they are all the news of Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The lore: in the beginning, Arceus We relive myths from the past in Pokémon Legends: Arceus Pokémon Legends: Arceus. A resounding title, which immediately caused a shiver down the back of the most seasoned fans (admit it, you’re among friends). Two words, in particular, immediately placed the accent on an element sometimes overlooked by a Game Freak too busy inserting new mechanics to take care of narrative coherence: Legends and Arceus, in fact, shout “lore“. The Pokémon Legends genre aims to address the stories that gave life to the Pokémon universe and to do so it could not help but start from those who know about creations. Arceus, the Primal Pokémon. According to the Sinnoh legends, Arceus is the god of the region, a deity born of a large cosmic egg before anything else. It was he who created Dialga and Palkia, the Legendaries of Diamond and Pearl who rule time and space respectively; and it was always he who gave rise to Giratina, to whom he entrusted the esoteric matter of the Universe. He then spawned Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf, the other three Sinnoh Legendaries, and eventually began life on earth and Pokémon. At that point, rightly a bit tired, he took a vacation to rest and no one saw him since. Not much else is known about this creature, which is said to be almost omnipotent, and it seems that not even Damon, captain of Team Diamond, and Perula, leader of Team Pearl, know of its existence, as they worship Dialga and Palkia respectively. Finding out more about Arceus will be one of the most interesting elements of the adventure to Hisui which, incidentally, will lead us to undertake specific missions to meet two others Mythical Pokémon: Darkrai and Shaymin. There seems to be a lot of meat in the fire and this episode could change our way of seeing the world of pocket monsters forever.

Structure: RPG Open Map One of the areas of the Pokémon Legends map: Arceus “But why should Arceus stay with Hisui if the legends are from Sinnoh?” Simple, my young friend who ended up in this article by accident without having seen anything about the game so far. It will surprise you to know that Hisui is the ancient version of Sinnoh, the region that characterized the fourth generation games (and consequently also the recent Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes: here our review of the recent remakes). In addition to obvious narrative reasons, the presence of an area never explored by coaches from all over the world is also functional for another great novelty of this episode: the map structure. Hisui is a kind of alternative feudal Japan and can count on large areas in 3D, to be explored with free third-person cameras. It’s not a real open world, but it’s still a giant step forward compared to the Wild Lands (if you don’t know what we’re talking about, find more information in the Pokémon Sword and Shield review). The areas seen so far are large open sections, which cross the whole region and present the most different biomes. To access it you go from a main hub, the Giubilo village, the nerve center of the operations of the research team of Team Galassia, of which the protagonist, Luce or Luca, is part, depending on our initial choices. This novelty also leads to a new management of progression, determined no longer by challenges in gyms that do not yet exist, but through a series of assignments closer to those of classic role-playing games.

Progression: missions Pokédex assignments are just one of the types of Pokemon Legends: Arceus quests The missions they are supposed to be some kind of “Pokémon hunt” and are linked to the research team of Team Galaxy: this is committed to discovering what is happening to some monsters in the region, who have suddenly become aggressive. However, they are not the only quests that we will be able to face in Hisui: the “requests” of the inhabitants are real secondary, which take up some stereotypes of the chapters of the past to insert them within a more organic structure. For the first time, in fact, we will have a kind of “quest diary” available, which allows us to keep track of progress at any time and to know in advance the rewards we will get in case of success. We find it in the mysterious Arceusphone, a futuristic tool that is part of a general rethinking of the interface, now clearer and faster even in the exploration phases. To these are then added the Pokédex assignments, another new element for the series. To fill the pages of our encyclopedia, clearly printed, it is no longer enough to capture a specimen of each species, but it is necessary to satisfy certain requirements to advance the level of analysis. It ranges from using certain moves to observing monsters in specific attitudes, just like we were researchers discovering mysterious creatures.

Fight: not just techniques Quick techniques or powerful techniques? It will be important to choose well in Pokémon Legends: Arceus Interactions with wild Pokémon are also different than in the past. Clearly visible in the overworld, creatures can be engaged in three distinct ways: you can sneak up on us, throwing an empty Poké Ball to try to capture the specimen in front of us; you can throw the sphere of an already captured monster, to start a fight; or, again, you can go straight ahead and reveal our presence. It goes without saying, however, that not all Pokémon will appreciate Light / Luke’s company. If some species are curious, others, on the contrary, may become frightened and decide to flee or attack us directly. At that point, new phases of struggle in real time between the player and Pokémon, where dodging and throwing objects alternate to weaken or distract the monsters. Berries, smoke bombs and other tools can be used to reduce the monster’s aggression and prevent it from hitting us until we pass out. In this case, in fact, we would be forced to return to the last base visited, losing some elements of the inventory. Even in battles between Pokémon, however, there is no shortage of news, since the so-called techniques. Divided into quick and powerful, they guarantee respectively a higher priority of subsequent moves, at the expense of a little power compared to the basic attack, or a higher attack that sacrifices speed. In addition, they are priced in terms of Power Points, or PP, of the move used, which reduces the number of attacks of that type at our disposal. Not a small novelty, which promises to give variety and dynamism to the more traditional mechanics of the series. However, we will not see much fewer clashes with trainers, since at the time of the facts it was not common to use Pokémon to fight. However, we expect that the few present will know how to make us sweat properly.

Pokémon: ancient variants Hisui’s Braviary will help us sail the skies of the region featured in Pokémon Legends: Arceus As we said at the beginning, we do not know how many and which Pokémon are present in Hisui. We assume that many are in common with the Sinnoh region, but we cannot rule out some surprises. On the other hand, the presence of Ancient Pokémon never seen in other chapters of the series, including regional variants like Hisui’s Voltorb, Zorua, Zoroark, Braviary and Growlithe, and unreleased evolutions such as Wyrdeer, Basculegion and Kleavor. Starters Rowlet, Cyndaquil and Oshawott, on the other hand, were imported from other regions, so they make a bit of a story in their own right. Some of these, such as Wyrdeer, Braviary and Basculegion, will even help us in exploration, speeding up travel by land, air and water. Then there are the Alpha Pokémon, or larger and more powerful monsters, recognizable through the characteristic red color of the eyes: against them the developers promise very demanding challenges. THE Royal Pokémonfinally, they are infused with an almost divine aura and guard certain areas. For some reason, however, we will often meet them out of control, due to a mysterious phenomenon that will force us to face them using all the fighting mechanics described above. Inevitably, a technological “step back” for the management of captured Pokèmon must be reported. Since the limit of six monsters in the team does not change, the unselected ones will remain grazing at the Giubilo village. Literally. Don’t worry, though, because in the various base camps you can change the composition of the team before setting off on a new adventure.