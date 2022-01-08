Pokémon Arceus legends, the trailer copies the very game that he said he did not want to copy

Arceus Pokémon Legends is very close, and is one of the most anticipated games by the community of Pokémon players due to its revolutionary intent.

Right from the start it was accused of having copied a little too much The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, creating some controversy among the fans.

Instead, there are very different elements from the last chapter of the saga of Zelda, from which it wants to distance itself strongly to have its own uniqueness.

Arceus Pokémon Legends promises to be the most hardcore and longest running game in the saga, a real boon for all those fans who were waiting for news.

The title wants to include even more roleplay mechanics, alongside a broader exploration of Hisui’s world and a more dynamic way to approach Pokémon.

Arceus Pokémon Legends it will be very different, therefore, also from the recent remakes of Shining Pearl And Shining Diamond, which obviously refer to classic gameplay of the saga.

Even passing over a graphic representation, and of the world, which is very reminiscent of that of Breath of the Wild, the latest trailer released by Nintendo gives us doubts.

Here it is below, lasts six minutes in which we see new gameplay elements, Pokémon, and other details of the game (unfortunately it is in Japanese):

Beautiful, is not it? You also have the feeling of have already seen it somewhere? If. You are right.

The first seconds of the trailer, the shots, the music, the world in which some sequences are shot and, in general, how it is presented Arceus Pokémon Legends they are all too similar to another presentation.

Always of Nintendo, from E3 2016, just about that game that says it doesn’t want to copy in any way:

Now, since these are two products from the same company, those less malicious than you will be able to think it is a tribute, let’s hope. Why the there are so many similarities.

We hope at least that, pad in hand, the game is much more different also from the boss fights that we have had the opportunity to peek at recently.

For those who are waiting the sequel to Breath of the Wildinstead, know that 2022 could be the good year.