Pokémon cards from Katy Perry and the artists of Musica P25 will not be distributed

Last month, the Pokémon official site revealed promotional cards dedicated to Katy Perry, J Balvin and Post Malone. The artists, who participated in the creation of themusic album to celebrate i 25 years of the saga, received a particular very rare Pokémon card.

Each card is named after the artist and is of the type V, has one particular move that he remembers the musical environment:

Promotional Cards

Katy Perry V is of type Lightning and has 180 Health Points, his move And “Heartbeat Ray” that inflicts 130 Damage Points to the opponent’s Active Pokémon e 20 to each creature on the enemy bench. Attack is possible with two Lightning Energies and one Colorless .

J Balvin V is of type Fire always with 180 Health Points. His attack costs two Fire Energies and two Colorless, is called "Llama Pace" and hits with 150 Damage Points with the addition of other 100 when repeating the move on the next turn.

Post Malone V is of type Colorless with 180 Health Points. With the help of four Colorless Energies can make the attack "Multi Beat" with 120 points of damage plus another 20 for each Base Energy assigned to the card.

Unfortunately yesterday it was announced that the cards will not be made available to the public but a copy was donated to every artist as a thank you gift. The Pokémon Company released the following statement about the card of Katy Perry:

This special Pokémon TCG card is for promotional use only. Katy Perry received a printed version of this card as a special thanks for her collaboration and contribution to the P25 music program. Currently, there are no intentions to print this card for consumer use or purchase.

J Balvin instead, posted a story about Instagram in which he shows his personal card. The statement shows that Katy Perry, J Balvin, and Post Malone’s Pokémon cards could be the rarest in the world, however, technically these are not “Officers”. They are similar, however, to the unpublished paper “Ishihara-GX” that some fans appreciate and would pay a lot for to get it.