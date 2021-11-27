Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, free gift for the Secret Base: here’s how to get it

While sales of Pokémon Shining Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl grow to record numbers in Japan, The Pokémon Company has come up with a little surprise for the players of the two remakes.

A few days after the debut of the exclusives for Nintendo Switch, Trainers traveling through the Sinnoh region can in fact proceed with the redemption of a welcome gift. Via the function Secret Gift from Pokémon Shining Diamond And Shining Pearl Pokémon, players can indeed get a set of statues depicting the starters of the pair of titles. With the latter, it will then be possible to decorate your own Secret base in the Sinnoh Vault.

The procedure for obtaining the gift is really very simple:

First you need to access the functions Secret Gift from the game menu;

At this point, simply enter the following code: BDSPUNDERGR0UND ;

; Thanks to the code, you will get a free set of statues dedicated to Chimchar, Piplup and Turtwig;

After redeeming the code, save your game;

However, remember that in order to have access to the Secret Gift functions of Pokémon Shining Diamond And Shining Pearl Pokémon, you must have already won the Ore City Medal. Once this milestone has been reached, it will be necessary to go to the Giubilo TV headquarters in the city of Gibilopoli. On the second floor of the building, a TV producer awaits: by talking with the latter, Trainers can unlock the Secret Gift function.