Pokémon Diamond and Pearl: the leaks confirm the return of two functions that nostalgics will love

Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl they stride closer, ei leak are wasted by leaking many details of the two remakes. The titles will arrive on the shelves only on November 19th, but we already know many features and curiosities. If yesterday we showed you some fights in the Gym, today is the turn of two particularities that, although simple, will make nostalgic fans happy. In fact, games are not only made up of big issues of gameplay or other, but also of small details and embroideries that make you entertain and excite.

The first function is that linked to dialog windows, which can be modified by choosing the border. The most attentive, or elderly, among the fans in fact certainly remember that in the original games it was possible to choose between different contours for the dialogues. This function was present even before the Fourth Generation, but it will also return in the remakes certainly making fans happy who will be able to customize their gaming experience even more.

– You can still play music notes with your badges!

The real bomb, however, is that you can still “play” your own medals. As many will remember in fact in the original games it was possible to reproduce sounds corresponding to musical notes simply by touching your medals in the menu. This function allows players to play real symphonies cheering up in moments of boredom. Obviously this is a secondary function, but much appreciated as it maintains and nourishes the patina of nostalgia that envelops these remakes of Fourth Generation.

All that remains is to wait for the release of the games to be able to relive a thousand adventures a Sinnoh, replaying even the small functions and noting the small details that have rest Pokémon Diamond and Pearl so loved among Coaches of all the world.