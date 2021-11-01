Pokémon from the past: what Hisui’s forgotten forms might be like

There Darwinian theory teaches: over time some animals do not adapt to changes and become extinct, while others are successful and gradually change; and if this theory were also applied to the world of Pokémon, and more specifically to the forgotten forms of the region of Hisui?

We tried to imagine what some Pokémon endemic to Sinnoh in a more environment wild And ancient such as Hisui region. First of all we must try to imagine how the Hisui region was made, from the trailers seen so far, it can in fact be deduced that the region is the equivalent of Feudal Japan pre-Meiji Period, a region that was therefore at the beginning of a social and technological change. Consequently, Pokémon must have the characteristics to live in nature and coexist with humans of the period.

Precisely for this thanks to the pen of Simone Gennaro and to the pencil of Marco Geg86 Imperiale we can discover some of the ancient forms that lived in wild lands of the Hisui region.

Hisui’s Voltorb

Species: Vaporball Pokémon

Guy: Water / Electro

Pokédex: This Pokémon is a concentrate of power thanks to its steam and its electricity. Despite all this power, his shyness leads him to hide inside Poké Ball unused.

Description: These Pokémon consist of steam pure and electricity and they love to hide inside spherical objects that they use as a shell. This characteristic gave the inspiration to inventors by Hisui to create an early form of Poké Ball. They attack enemies with very hot puffs of steam that can burn even the toughest of Pokémon. During the temporal their Electric-type attacks can destroy entire houses with a single flash. A typical move from Hisui’s Voltorb evolutionary line is Vapors burst, a move that manages to take advantage of all of the Pokémon’s high-pressure steam.

Hisui’s Electrode

Species: Pokémon Electric Steam

Guy: Water / Electro

Pokédex: Hisui’s Electrode are Pokémon with a very low patience which attacks enemies with a high pressure steam when angry.

Description: Unlike their pre-evolution, Electrode’s Hisui forms have a lot of character boiling in fact they always take possession of disused kettles to use as a shell. This strong character is due to the very high pressure of the vapor which alters it the mood. The puffs of steam increase in frequency when the Pokémon is fighting especially when in trouble so that it seems more powerful and therefore intimidate the opponents. Electrode has to fill the kettle with water every hour because of her parents fits of anger. Hisui’s Electrode special ability is Vapormacchina, thanks to this move, in fact, the Pokémon increases its speed when hit by water.

Hisui’s Kricketune

Species: Cricket Pokémon

Guy: Beetle / Psycho

Pokédex: Unlike his successor, Hisui’s Kricketune manages to create his own melodies thanks to some illusions.

Description: the Hisui gods forms Kricketune are equipped with great psychic powers they use just in case. In order to get close to humans and receive food without having to hunt it, the Kricketune have begun to create thanks to the illusions created by their psychic powers of melodies And ballads perfect as a background for theatrical acts in vogue at the time. THE kimono they wear are created by local Silcoons who are hypnotized and exploited by Kricketune to make high quality clothes without having to give anything in return. Kricketune’s special ability is Soundproof thanks to which he manages to avoid the sonic illusions of the other Kricketune.

Lynxeon

Species: Lynx Pokémon

Guy: Normal

Pokédex: This evolution of type Normal from Eevee it has become extinct over the years. In Hisui it dominated the wooded mountain areas.

Description: In the Hisui region, I Lynxeon they were the most numerous evolution of Eevee. Most of Hisui’s Eevee had to be resistant to different climates And environments thus making a Normal-type evolution the most versatile. The size and ferocity of the Lynxeons made these Pokémon perfect for hand-to-hand combat with their archenemy: Zoroark. This Pokémon probably became extinct thanks to domestication by Eevee. Lynxeon’s special ability is Still stare, thanks to which he never loses concentration during his numerous fighting.

Kingsharp

Species: Pokémon Check

Guy: Psycho / Steel

Pokédex: When a Pawniard learns with their trainer to master a Shogi (Japanese chess), at the time of evolution in Kingsharp develops a psychic power that allows him to predict the opponent’s moves

Description: The Kingsharp are among the most Pokémon intelligent And shrewd by Hisui. Thanks to their passion for the game of Shogi they have developed one tactical mind which allows him to be excellent general in battle. Hisui’s Pawniards seek one before evolving king rock and they polish it until it becomes similar to theirs favorite piece by Shogi. Thanks to their Steel type they can inflict great physical damage to any Pokémon in melee while with their Psychic type they are able to keep the surrounding environment under control. Their qualities give leadership they are still enlarged when accompanied by a Queensharp. A signature move of Kingsharp is Psycho-cut with which he can combine his sword skills and psychic powers.

Queensharp

Species: Pokémon Queen

Guy: Elf / Steel

Pokédex: I. Queensharp they are among Hisui’s most protective Pokémon. They spend their days helping their coach study defensive tactics for every fight.

Description: Queensharp is the evolution of Hisui’s female Pawniards, unlike their male counterpart, female Pawniards prefer to be next to their coach during shogi matches to help him with defensive tactics. When a Pawniard decides to evolve into Queensharp, they go in search of one Pietralbore which helps to broaden their empathy towards their coach. Thanks to their double Fairy / Steel type they are resistant to many attacks and are above all excellent Pokémon of support in double fights. Queensharp’s ability is Royalty, the queen-like aura that this Pokémon transmits also manages to distract the most angry Pokémon.

Arceus forms High Genesis

Species: ???

Guy: ???

Pokédex: ???

Description: The creator Pokémon of all dimensions in its own original shape. A form that in the eyes of the inhabitants of Hisui was frightening to the point of not being able to represent it in any work. The original form of Arceus embodies all the gods of the Pokémon world and he has unlimited powers besides he is a being omnipresent in time and space. Legends say that this Pokémon thanks to its ability Reset / Remake may reset every world when evil takes over good. Rumor has it that so far the world of Pokémon has already been reset 8 times leading to the birth of alternative universes which differ from the originals for some small changes. Being the creator of the universe he cannot be caught in any way, not even with a Master Ball.

As it happened for Wyrdeer, Basculegion And Kleavor, we too have tried to imagine the evolutions that have taken place lost over time and regional forms that adapted to the times such as Growlithe, Zorua, Zoroark And Braviary. Certainly in the coming months Nintendo will show others Hisu’s Pokémoni, who knows if we have guessed any of the evolutions or regional forms! Definitely the idea of Pokémon Legends: Arceus is innovative in many respects including a new game experience with our beloved Pokémon and above all the possibility of seeing theancient world of Pokémon, an experience that so far we have been able to live in films Pokémon: Lucario and the Mystery of Mew And Pokémon: Arceus and the Jewel of Life.