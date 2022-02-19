Pokémon games lead the top sales of the Nintendo 3DS eShop and Pokémon Bank seems to be the reason – Nintenderos

It seems that Pokémon fans are reviving the traffic on Nintendo 3DS. This is how we were able to find out this very morning in relation to the Pokemon Bank on 3DS.

This is because Nintendo 3DS is the only console with Pokémon Bank, which allows you to store all your Pokémon on the platform. Now we see that the Nintendo 3DS eShop has its top covered in Pokémon games, which means that many fans seem to be rushing to buy them to get Pokémon in these games ahead of this week’s confirmed update for Pokémon Bank.

This is the top of the Nintendo 3DS eShop:

1. Pokémon Crystal

2. Pokémon Yellow

3. Pokemon Red

4. Pokemon Dream Radar

5. Pokemon Gold

6. Pokémon Silver

7. Pokemon Blue

8. The Legend of Zelda: The Oracle of Seasons

9. The Legend of Zelda: The Oracle of Ages

10. Pokemon Trading Card Game

Remember that the Pokémon Bank will be free from March 2023, since now it costs about 5 dollars a year. This seems to be the reason why Pokémon games are at the top of the Nintendo 3DS eShop.

Pokemon Bank on 3DS

Pokémon Bank is a program that allows you to connect the Nintendo 3DS and 2DS systems with your boxes stored on the internet, in which you can store your beloved Pokémon to take them out later. Bring along those Pokémon you’ve been training hard for on your new adventure! Pokémon Bank is a paid service with an annual fee for use. Pokémon Bank is compatible with the following games: to. pokemon x

b. pokemon y

c. pokemon omega ruby

d. Pokemon Alpha Sapphire

and. pokemon sun

F. pokemon moon

g. pokemon ultra sun

h. pokemon ultra moon Store up to 3,000 Pokémon in the 3DS Pokémon Bank Thanks to Pokémon Bank you can store up to 3,000 Pokémon in a total of 100 boxes (30 Pokémon in each)! The Pokémon Bank is a valuable resource for those players who like to collect a large number of Pokémon of different species or for those who train many of them with the intention of always being prepared for battles and tournaments. If in the worst case you lose your game card, the Pokémon you have stored in the Pokémon Bank will be safe and ready to be incorporated into a new game. Portkey Poké When you download Pokémon Bank, you will also be able to download the associated free app Poké Transporter*. When you insert a Pokémon Black Version, Pokémon White Version, Pokémon Black Version 2, or Pokémon White Version 2 game card into a Nintendo 3DS family system, you can use Poké Transporter to transfer Pokémon from these games to their own boxes online. You can then easily transfer those Pokémon to other compatible Pokémon titles using Pokémon Bank. You may not be able to use Pokémon Bank or Poké Transporter to deposit Pokémon in or between your online boxes if they have been created illegally with software not authorized by The Pokémon Company and Nintendo. Bring back Pokemon from past adventures Pokémon Bank is also compatible with Pokémon Ultra Sun, Pokémon Ultra Moon, Pokémon Sun, and Pokémon Moon. With Pokémon Bank, you can transfer the Pokémon you catch in the Nintendo 3DS versions of Pokémon Gold Version, Pokémon Silver Version, Pokémon Red Version, Pokémon Blue Version, and Pokémon Yellow Version to your copy of Pokémon Ultra Sun, Pokémon Ultra Moon, Pokémon Sun, or Pokémon Moon. Pokémon from Pokémon X, Pokémon Y, Pokémon Omega Ruby, and Pokémon Alpha Sapphire will also be able to transfer to Pokémon Ultra Sun, Pokémon Ultra Moon, Pokémon Sun, and Pokémon Moon in the same way.

What do you think? Have you contributed?

