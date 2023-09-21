Pokémon GO: “A spasso, che spasso” event revealed

A new event dedicated to Pokémon GO comes to Pokémon GO routes: from 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 2, 2023, “A spasso, che spasso” will begin. Without a doubt a tempting opportunity for all coaches, who will be able to take advantage of the event to win the bonuses Hey Pokemon that will appear.

Let’s see together in detail what they are. reflexes of this event.

Encounters in nature

There are several Pokémon that will appear in the wild more frequently during the event:

Psyduck;

grow;

onyx;

Eevee;

Feebas;

Woobat;

daddy;

arcanine (only for the luckiest).

With a little luck, all of these Pokémon could appear in Shiny form (except daddy AND arcanine).

Egg

The real protagonist is grow by HisuI the Pokémon Explorer discovered in the dangerous habitat of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Unlike the previous creatures, Hisui’s Growlithe can only be found in certain circumstances, for example, by plotting the egg of 2 and of 7 kmwith the possibility of being born in a chromatic form.

Research topic

Another way to know Hisui’s Growlithe is investigation.

The event, in fact, will offer a series of research topic which, once completed, will offer you the chance to encounter the following Pokémon:

Hisui’s Growlithe (also in chromatic form);

Hisui’s screech;

Qwilfish by Hisui;

daddy.

Timed searches

One will be available search for free time and one a pay.

Completing the search for free timeThis will allow you to obtain several objects, star dust and meetings with Hisui’s Growlithe (also these with the possibility of finding them in chromatic form).

Paid Timed Research will reward you with:

Are you dating Hisui’s Growlithe;

five meetings with grow;

two egg incubators;

to Super incubator.

He ticket Participating in this timed research will only be available in the Pokémon GO in-game store until 8 pm on October 1, 2023.

Offers

Offers will be available in the in-game store during the event. In fact, it will be possible to acquire a package For 1990 Pokémonete who will give you ten Super incubatorstwelve egg incubators and two puffins.

Additionally, a new item will be available for your avatar: the Hisui’s Growlithe Wig.

An update to the game mechanics is also planned before the event. routes. With the update many more players They will be able to create routes to make them more numerous. Furthermore, it will be possible to find more Zygarde cellsto reach the 100% shape faster and easier.

So put your feet on your shoulders and get ready to embark on an adventure along the path of “fun, so fun”!