Pokémon GO: all events in October 2023

|Fact
|Event
|until December 1st at 10:00 a.m.
|Jahreszeit “Reichlich Abenteuer”
|encore 01. December
|Forschungsdurchbruch with Galar-Porenta*, Larvitar*, Zobiris*, Kindwurm*, Coiffwaff* or Viscora*
|encore November 21
|Befristete Studio
Meisterball
|September 23 to October 6
|5er-Raids with Raikou*, Entei* and Suicune*
|September 23 to October 6
|Mega-Raids with Mega-Guardevoir*
|September 27 to October 2
|Events:
Nichts wie raus
|September 29 to October 6
|PvP: Hyperleague and Sonnenschein Cup (Superleague)
|September 30 to October 2
|Pokéstops: showcases with Fukano and Hisui-Fukano
|03. October
|Rampenlicht-Stunde mit Flegmon* & Verschick-Bonbons
|04. October
|Raid-Stunde with Raikou*, Entei* and Suicune*
|05. October until 09. October
|Unbekanntes night event
|05. October until 09. October
|PokéStop-Showcases with an unknown Pokémon
|October 6 to October 13
|PvP: Superleague, Hyperleague and Meisterleague
(with 4-sided Sternenstaub für Siege)
|October 6 to October 20
|5er-Raids with Schlingking*
|October 6 to October 20
|Mega Raids with Mega-Gengar*
|07. October until 08. October
|GO-Kampfwochenende
|07. October until 08. October
|Crypto-Raids Level 5 with Crypto-Launders
|October 7 and October 8
|Stadt-Safari in Seoul (South Korea)
|10. October
|Rampenlicht-Stunde mit Knilz* & Entwicklungs-EP
|11. October
|Raid Stunde with Schlingking*
|12. October to 13. October
|PokéStop-Showcases with an unknown Pokémon
|12. October to 17. October
|Events:
Erntefest
|October 13 to October 20
|PvP: Super League and Sonnenschein Cup (Super League)
|October 13 and October 14
|Stadt-Safari in Barcelona (Spain)
|14. October to 15. October
|Crypto-Raids Level 5 with Crypto-Launders
|15. October
|community day
Voraussichtlich con Praktibalk, da sich dieser im Showcase befindet
|15. October
|Pokéstops-showcases with Praktibalk and Meistagrif
|16. October to 17. October
|Pokéstops-showcases with Irrbis and Pumpdjinn
|17. October
|Rampenlicht-Stunde mit Irrbis* and Fang-Sternenstaub
|18. October
|Raid Stunde with Schlingking*
|October 19 to October 26
|Halloween Event Part 1
|October 20 to October 22
|Pokéstops: showcases with Shuppet and Banette
|October 20 to October 27
|PvP: Hyperleague and Halloween Cup (Superleague)
|20. October to 03. November
|5er Raids with Darkrai*
|20. October to 03. November
|Mega Raids with Mega-Banette*
|October 21
|Rauch Label
|October 21 to October 22
|Crypto-Raids Level 5 with Crypto-Launders
|23. October to 25. October
|PokéStop-Showcases with an unknown Pokémon
|October 24th
|Rampenlicht-Stunde mit Paragoni & Fang-EP
|October 25
|Raid-Stunde with Darkrai*
|26. October to 31. October
|Halloween Event Part 2 and Rocket-Übernahme
|October 26 to October 28
|Pokéstops-showcases with comparisons
|October 27 to November 3
|PvP: Meisterliga and Halloween Cup (Superleague)
(with 4-sided Sternenstaub für Siege)
|28. October to 29. October
|Crypto-Raids Level 5 with Crypto-Launders
|29. October to 31. October
|Pokéstops-showcases with Nebulak and Gengar
|October 31st
|Rampenlicht-Stunde mit Makabaja* and Fang-Bonbons