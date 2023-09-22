Pokémon GO: all events in October 2023

Fact Event until December 1st at 10:00 a.m. Jahreszeit “Reichlich Abenteuer” encore 01. December Forschungsdurchbruch with Galar-Porenta*, Larvitar*, Zobiris*, Kindwurm*, Coiffwaff* or Viscora* encore November 21 Befristete Studio Meisterball September 23 to October 6 5er-Raids with Raikou*, Entei* and Suicune* September 23 to October 6 Mega-Raids with Mega-Guardevoir* September 27 to October 2 Events: Nichts wie raus September 29 to October 6 PvP: Hyperleague and Sonnenschein Cup (Superleague) September 30 to October 2 Pokéstops: showcases with Fukano and Hisui-Fukano 03. October Rampenlicht-Stunde mit Flegmon* & Verschick-Bonbons 04. October Raid-Stunde with Raikou*, Entei* and Suicune* 05. October until 09. October Unbekanntes night event 05. October until 09. October PokéStop-Showcases with an unknown Pokémon October 6 to October 13 PvP: Superleague, Hyperleague and Meisterleague

(with 4-sided Sternenstaub für Siege) October 6 to October 20 5er-Raids with Schlingking* October 6 to October 20 Mega Raids with Mega-Gengar* 07. October until 08. October GO-Kampfwochenende 07. October until 08. October Crypto-Raids Level 5 with Crypto-Launders October 7 and October 8 Stadt-Safari in Seoul (South Korea) 10. October Rampenlicht-Stunde mit Knilz* & Entwicklungs-EP 11. October Raid Stunde with Schlingking* 12. October to 13. October PokéStop-Showcases with an unknown Pokémon 12. October to 17. October Events: Erntefest October 13 to October 20 PvP: Super League and Sonnenschein Cup (Super League) October 13 and October 14 Stadt-Safari in Barcelona (Spain) 14. October to 15. October Crypto-Raids Level 5 with Crypto-Launders 15. October community day

Voraussichtlich con Praktibalk, da sich dieser im Showcase befindet 15. October Pokéstops-showcases with Praktibalk and Meistagrif 16. October to 17. October Pokéstops-showcases with Irrbis and Pumpdjinn 17. October Rampenlicht-Stunde mit Irrbis* and Fang-Sternenstaub 18. October Raid Stunde with Schlingking* October 19 to October 26 Halloween Event Part 1 October 20 to October 22 Pokéstops: showcases with Shuppet and Banette October 20 to October 27 PvP: Hyperleague and Halloween Cup (Superleague) 20. October to 03. November 5er Raids with Darkrai* 20. October to 03. November Mega Raids with Mega-Banette* October 21 Rauch Label October 21 to October 22 Crypto-Raids Level 5 with Crypto-Launders 23. October to 25. October PokéStop-Showcases with an unknown Pokémon October 24th Rampenlicht-Stunde mit Paragoni & Fang-EP October 25 Raid-Stunde with Darkrai* 26. October to 31. October Halloween Event Part 2 and Rocket-Übernahme October 26 to October 28 Pokéstops-showcases with comparisons October 27 to November 3 PvP: Meisterliga and Halloween Cup (Superleague)

(with 4-sided Sternenstaub für Siege) 28. October to 29. October Crypto-Raids Level 5 with Crypto-Launders 29. October to 31. October Pokéstops-showcases with Nebulak and Gengar October 31st Rampenlicht-Stunde mit Makabaja* and Fang-Bonbons

