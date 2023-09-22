Pokémon GO, all the details of the September Community Day dedicated to Grubbin!

Protagonist of the next community day from Pokémon GO is Grubbinthe Bug-type Pokémon introduced in the seventh generation video games!

The event will take place from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 23, 2023: during this period, therefore, it will be possible to meet the Pokémon Coleolarva more often In nature on the game map and, as mentioned above, with a higher chance of finding it in chromatic version. It will also be the first time Chromatic Grubbin will appear in Pokémon GO!

By evolving it during the event or within five hours of the end, you can obtain a Vikavolt Who can learn the quick attack? volt inverter. The in-game store will also be available for purchase. special investigation ticketcalled “large jaws”, with a cost of 1 dollar (or the equivalent price in our currency).

Also, don’t forget to get the exclusives. themed stickers of PokéStop Discs and Friendship Packs, or purchase them in the Store!