Pokémon GO, all the details of the September Community Day dedicated to Grubbin!

Pokémon GOthe game mobile Of NianticIt is customary to dedicate a day to a particular Pokémon once a month thanks to a special event, namely the community day.
This particular event features a Different Pokémon every monththat will appear more frequently in the game, in addition to activating several bonuses. The next Community Day is planned for September, let’s find out together what it’s all about!
September 2023 Community Day: Grubbin
Protagonist of the next community day from Pokémon GO is Grubbinthe Bug-type Pokémon introduced in the seventh generation video games!
The event will take place from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 23, 2023: during this period, therefore, it will be possible to meet the Pokémon Coleolarva more often In nature on the game map and, as mentioned above, with a higher chance of finding it in chromatic version. It will also be the first time Chromatic Grubbin will appear in Pokémon GO!
By evolving it during the event or within five hours of the end, you can obtain a Vikavolt Who can learn the quick attack? volt inverter. The in-game store will also be available for purchase. special investigation ticketcalled “large jaws”, with a cost of 1 dollar (or the equivalent price in our currency).
Also, don’t forget to get the exclusives. themed stickers of PokéStop Discs and Friendship Packs, or purchase them in the Store!
September Community Day Themed Stickers
From 5 to 10 p.m.At the end of Community Day, specials will begin to appear in Gyms Level Four Bonus Raidwhere it will only be possible to participate live.
He will appear in these raids. Charjabugthe first evolution of Grubbin: once defeated, several Grubbin will appear for 30 minutes around the gym where the Raid took place.
The next bonuses will be active for the entire duration of Community Day:
-
Experience points tripled for capturing Pokémon.;
-
Double candy for catching Pokémon;
-
Doubles the chance of Trainers level 31 and above receiving XL Candy for capturing Pokémon.;
-
Decoy modules activated during the event will last for three hours.;
-
The flavor (excluding the daily adventure flavor) activated during the event will last for three hours.;
-
Take some photos during Community Day to receive a surprise.;
-
Possibility of making an additional special change (maximum two for that day, valid until 10 p.m.);
-
Trades made during the event will require 50% less Stardust (valid until 10:00 p.m.).
