Pokémon Go and McDonald’s launch an exciting collaboration

Niantic announces that Pokémon Go will partner with McDonald’s in Canada to transform fast food restaurants into PokéStops and sponsored arenas.

Pokémon Go fans will surely save time indulging their appetite, so they can continue endlessly out in the world catching Pokémon and making art for their games.

Surely, if you want to develop a rival appetite with the help of Ronflex and Excellent, you will probably find a McDonald’s nearby, the more important you are in the world.

Article continues after advertising.

Article continues after advertising.

Let’s say you’re a Pokémon Go fan in Canada, exploring mountains and catching monsters. In this case, a new promotion brings together the world of little monsters and Big Macs, and Niantic announces a McDonald’s promotion soon.

Niantic and McDonald’s partner with new Pokémon Go promotion

The Pokémon Go Twitter account begins with a new one, detailing that McDonald’s across Canada has moved away from sponsored PokéStops, and down the road, there will also be plenty of deals in arenas.

Register for free on Desktop and receive: See fewer ads|dark fashions|Offers on children, television and cinema, and technology.

The Pokémon Company

More information is available on the Pokémon Go Live site, and you can see that players here can tour the PokéStops at McDonald’s to receive the terrain quests sponsored here and have a chance to be rewarded by Poussières Étoiles, soit des Super Bonbons .

Article continues after advertising.

Article continues after advertising.

In fact, there are more details on how this promotion or any similar one could be available worldwide except France, but without limiting it to the global rollout (and success) of McDonald’s Pokémon card promotions, there is no idea. crazy

However, if you’re wondering what your trick is and would rather catch a mouse or two, be sure to attend the Pokémon Go Classique Communauté Journey coming at the end of the month.

Article continues after advertising.