Pokémon GO: Capture Day dedicated to Azurill is approaching

Pokémon GO Trainers can prepare for another exciting event coming up next Saturday September 30, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.. This is Catching Day dedicated, this time, to the little one azurillthe cute Pokémon of water/fairy type, Marill baby form and introduced in Generation III.

During this Catch Day in Pokémon GO, there will be a higher chance of hatching. 2km eggs an azurill chromatic, a true treasure for Collector Trainers who have not yet had the opportunity to find it. Let’s see then what are the other bonuses of the event:

Double the candy from the hatching of the eggs

from the hatching of the eggs Duplicate stardust from the hatching of the eggs

from the hatching of the eggs 2km Eggs will drop much more frequently from PokéStops

Additionally, during Azurill Capture Day, Trainers will have the opportunity to participate in one Exclusive timed search Is completely free. By completing this mission, you can earn a Super incubator AND experience points extra, but remember to complete this quest at the end of the event (at 5pm) to get all the prizes.