Pokémon GO: Fashion Week returns with three shiny, costumed creatures

After announcing the monthly schedule, Niantic is eager to announce that the “Fashion Week” event will return to Pokémon GO. Now, let’s learn more about what we expect in this 2023 edition here. morning of Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10 a.m. on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8 p.m.

New shiny for Fashion Week in Pokémon GO

The first item here is interesting right now, as there are three new chromatic Pokémon available in the Unys region. In fact, regarding the official statement, we can do it again. Scrutella is finally available in glossy. In those who are present on the mobile on March 27, 2020 and like a beautiful couple before it, the color will wait a moment to be able to access this chromatic variant. Additionally, you can obtain brilliant evolutions in the process of higher evolution.

Para rappelling, voici les conditions pour faire évoluer Scrutella.

You will receive 25 chocolates to make Scrutella in Mesmérella.

To evolve Mesmérella into Sidérella, you will get 100 chocolates.

scan normal bright scrutinizer

Pokémon will be available for 31 days in Pokémon GO

During Fashion Week, your creatures will also have the opportunity to show off their favorite fashionable outfits, especially since some Pokémon costumes are now available in Pokémon GO. Néanmoins, thanks to this event, Three petits nouveaux viennent join the list of these monsters of ache un peu atypique. in and behind Axoloto, Dracolosse and Maraiste wearing a fashionable outfit. Note that there are 50 chocolates to make this Axoloto in Maraiste as c’est le cas pour n’importe que membre de cette espèce dans le jeu.

Well done, you will also find in the list the possibility of encountering other costumed creatures during the event.

summer style pikachu

Taupiqueur with a fashionable suit

Cradopaud in a fashionable costume

Absol in a fashionable costume

Farfuret in a fashionable costume.

Papilusion with a fashionable costume.

Kirlia in a fashionable costume

Who wants to pre-order Fashion Week in Pokémon GO?

To finish this article, we will all see the set that Niantic proposes in terms of content for this 2023 edition of Fashion Week.

des Raids 1 and 3 étoile(s).

TO Défi de collection you can go and meet a Dracolosse dressed in a fashionable outfit.

des PokéStop Épreuves placed in front of Scrutella and Vorastérie.

One The paid option allows you to get two premium battle passes, all featuring different Pokémon in a costume.

To accompany you, you will have the possibility of acquiring different objects for your avatar and benefit from the bonuses that we will give you there.