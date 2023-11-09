Pokémon GO Fest is generating all these benefits in the areas where it is celebrated

In order to know the details of its future events, we now have more news about Pokémon GO. It seems that Niantic has detailed the new features that we will find ready in the app.

In this case it is about the benefits that are generated by generating the application in the areas where it is organized. Pokémon GO Festivals. These are the confirmed data:

The Pokémon GO Fest series of events across three continents generated a total of $323 million for local economies and $73.8 million in tax revenue.

Pokémon GO Fest in New York had an economic impact of $140.1 million, with $28.1 million in tax revenue.

More of 74,000 people They attended the event, mostly between the ages of 27 and 44, earning an average of $783 each.

They attended the event, mostly between the ages of 27 and 44, earning an average of $783 each. 21% of attendees are visiting New York for the first time.

Curious data highlights 35 thousand Pokémon captured and an average distance of 18.6 thousand traveled by attendees during the event.

London and Osaka also experienced positive economic impacts of $105.2 million and $49.6 million, respectively, from their GO Fest events.

Finally, note that we have all the gift codes that currently work here. Who knows what? If you’re interested, you can check out our complete Pokémon GO coverage on this site.

Street.