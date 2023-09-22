Pokémon GO: Guide to Community Day in September with Mabula

On September 23, 2023, Pokémon GO and a Community Day with Mabula arrived. Wir von MeinMMO zeigen euch al Inhalte des Events und hihr es am besten nutzen könnt.

Was this for an event? Once upon a time Pokémon GO had a Community Day, where new Pokémon were available in the Middle Ages. Es spawnt dann gefühlt überall und wird von verschiedenen Boni begleitet.

Am Samstag is the first and newest Community Day in September with Mabula. In addition to this event, we will also be delighted to see you again.

Community day in September with Mabula – Start & Boni

Was? Community Day with Mabula

Want? Samstag, starting September 23, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday morning

Pokémon Tags: Mabula wird überall in the Wildnis zu finden sein

Exclusive attack: Once again a week we open the events at 10:00 p.m. together with Donarion weiterentwickelt

Boni:

– 3-part EP by Fangen

– double chocolates in Fangen

– double chance to get XL-Bonbons in Fangen (for trainer at level 31)

– Lockmodule and Rauch stop 3 Stunden (außer Abenteuerrauch)

– bis zu 5 Überraschungen aus Schnappschüssen

– New event tag with Mabula aus PokéStops und Geschenken

– Event-Feldforschungen zu Mabula

– Befristete Forschung (Belohnung: Magnet-Lockmodul)

– to zusätzlicher Spezialtausch (maximum 2 am)

– 50% weniger Sternenstaub-Kosten beim Tauschen

Return to the in-game store: Starting today, you’ll also be able to see the Pokémon GO Ingame Store and Web Store again on Community Day with Mabula sichern. Folgende erwarten euch dort:

Special Forschung ticket Mabula rasa for knapp 1 euro

for knapp 1 euro Event sticker with Mabula

Community Day-Hyperbox with 500 Pokébällen, 3 Glücks-Eiern und einem Knursp for 11.99 euros in the web store

Raids on Besondere: Im Anschluss an den Community Day finden außerdem wieder besendere Level-4-Raids statt, in denen ihr gegen Akkup, die erste Weiterentwicklung von Mabula, antreten könnt. Beachtet, this Raids ausschließlich vor Ort gespielt werden können. The raid took place for 30 minutes in the Arena with more Mabula Spawns.

Are you looking for Community Day with Mabula?

Gibt is Shiny-Mabula? Yes, Mabula feiert zum Community Day sein Shiny-Debüt im Spiel. Ihr könnt is also erstmals in seiner scillernden Form finden. During the erhöhte Shiny-Rate während des Events stehen eure Chancen dabei auch besenders gut.

Mabula, Akkup and Donarion normal (oben) and also Shiny (unten)

What is Mabula like? Mabula ist selbst nicht sonderlich stark. Es besitzt mit Donarion jedoch eine Weiterentwicklung, die von einem starken Angriffswert kann. Con un Moveset aus Käferbiss und Kreuzschere sichert es sich somit a Platz unter den besten Käfer-Angreifern en Pokémon GO. Kneifkäfer-Pokémon allerdings cannot be used in GO Kampfliga.

Are we crazy about C-Day? Mabula is interesting for all Trainers, as is a gritty Käfer-Angreifer in Raids. And also Shiny-Jäger likes this event voll auf ihre Kosten. Hinzu kommt der dreifache EP-Bonus beim Fangen. Wer now on the Weg zu Level 50 befindet, hat an diesem Tag die Möglichkeit, jede Menge EP zu farmen.

So bereitet ihr euch auf den Community Day mit Mabula vor

Schafft Square: At the end of the Community Days, more Mabula fangen zu können, solltet ihr zuvor Platz in eurer Pokémon-Aufbewahrung schaffen. Sortiert also kräftig aus. We’ll also start with the tag and filter functions in the game. So I can’t read my own games thanks to Eingabe. 0*,1*,2* All monsters that appear on the screen are 2 stars or less.

Haltet wichtige Available items: Neben Platz in der Pokémon-Aufbewahrung are also the rich articles related to the topic. So braucht ihr vor allem Bälle zum Fangen. Additional items listed on your list:

ball: When you ganzen Tag play wollt, solltet ihr mindestens 200 Bälle auf Vorrat haben. Once again Bälle en Pokémon GO finden könnt, zeigen wir euch hier.

When you ganzen Tag play wollt, solltet ihr mindestens 200 Bälle auf Vorrat haben. Once again Bälle en Pokémon GO finden könnt, zeigen wir euch hier. Sananabeeren: Damit verdoppelt ihr eure Bonbons beim jeweiligen Fang.

Damit verdoppelt ihr eure Bonbons beim jeweiligen Fang. Rauch & Lock Module: This article also contains 3 articles.

This article also contains 3 articles. Glücks-Eier Verdoppeln für 30 Minuten eure EP. Kombiniert this am besten mit eurem Freundschaftslevel-Aufstieg.

Activate a Mega-Entwicklung: Since the beginning of the Community Days, a Mega-Entwicklung vom Typ Käfer aktivieren, um beim Fangen von Mabula more Bonbons zu bekommen. The following Pokémon are here:

Mega-Bibor

Mega-Scherox

Mega-Pinsir

How was Boni zum Community Day celebrated with Mabula? Werdet ihr das Event nutzen? Here is one of the first articles on MeinMMO in Kommentaren wissen and tauscht euch mit anderen Trainern darüber aus.

In fact, Pokémon GO is complete. We would like to know more about the October events and welcome you.