Pokémon GO leak hints at big feature in development

Reflexes A new Pokémon GO leak reveals the development of a PartyPlay feature, allowing players to interact with friends in the game and participate in raids, routes, and challenges together.

Players are expressing interest in the feature and suggesting options such as trading with party members and joining nearby players, hoping to have a positive impact on the Pokémon GO experience.

Niantic has been adding new content features to Pokémon GO this year, including Shadow Raids and Routes, improving gameplay and offering players more challenges and ways to participate in the game.





TO Pokémon GO The leak has revealed that a new feature is being developed to play with friends. Pokémon GO It has received numerous changes during its seven years of existence. In addition to adding new features, these changes have made adjustments to make interacting with the game more interesting.

The core experience of playing Pokémon GO It is for the player to explore their area and interact with Pokémon, characters, and locations that appear on the map. If the players want to play Pokémon GO With other people, the main option is Raid Battle. Pokémon GO Raids are cooperative events where up to 20 players team up to defeat raid bosses. There are different types of raids where players face powerful Pokémon, earn rewards, and have a chance to catch the Raid Boss Pokémon. Another option to interact with others. Pokémon GO Players must join the GO Battle League and fight against players in PvP matches.

RELATED: Pokémon GO Player Finds PokeStop with Absolutely Crazy Description

Pokemod data miners have found evidence of a new Pokémon GO feature that allows players to play with friends. This feature, called PartyPlay, is initially limited to creating a group of four players. According to screenshots and videos shared by data miners, Pokémon GO Players can see the location of other party members on the map. On the other hand, the feature allows players to enable/disable location sharing and avatars, providing a certain level of privacy. While I was at a party, Pokémon GO Players can interact with various aspects of the game, such as raids, routes, and challenges. While another Pokemon The games have a cooperative mode, it is a feature that does not yet exist in Pokémon GO.

In comments on social networks, Pokémon GO Players have shown interest in the feature. One player said that he would like to have the option to trade with party members, which would be a major change for Pokémon GOThe trading system. Another commenter expressed surprise that Pokémon GO It hasn’t had a cooperative play feature like this since its release. A third player said he hopes PartyPlay will allow nearby players to join, something that would especially help introverts ask if someone nearby is playing. Pokémon GO.

This year, Niantic has added several new content features to Pokémon GO, like Shadow Raids, a different type of Raid than those already available that offers players a greater challenge. Another novelty Pokémon GO The feature is Routes, which allows players to record and share their tracks with other players. There is no information on when the PartyPlay feature will be released, but players are hoping that it will affect the Pokémon GO experience positively.

Pokémon GO It is now available for Android and iOS.

MORE: Pokémon GO: 7 things you shouldn’t buy in the store

Fountain: TwitterInstagram (1), (2)