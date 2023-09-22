Pokémon Go leaks reveal major co-op feature in development

New Pokémon Go leaks reveal a major change to the game’s cooperative capabilities. The placeholder titles designate it as the PartyPlay feature and fans are already speculating about possible inclusions.

Pokémon Go has undergone some major changes since its less than humble beginnings as a global phenomenon. The implementation of Raid Battles, PvP through Pokémon Go Battle League, and Routes have improved interpersonal gameplay.

These options allow players to venture beyond the main game by navigating their local areas and interacting with available Pokémon. Now, thanks to data miners, Pokémon Go players can get excited about a new co-op feature that will expand the gameplay even further.

Article continues after ad.

Article continues after ad.

The Pokemod Group has been examining the recent 0.283.0 update for Pokémon Go and discovered something referred to in internal data as PartyPlay. Screenshots and material posted on Pokemod’s Instagram and Twitter reveal more about the feature.

Pokemon Go PartyPlay Feature Explained

The PartyPlay feature appears to initially allow four players to team up and share their location with each other. There also appears to be interaction with other multiplayer elements of Pokémon Go, such as Raid Battles.

Based on screenshots from Pokemod’s Instagram, there appears to be search functions and names so you can find relevant parts. Players in the comments expressed hopes for a feature that would allow fewer outgoing players to form friendships by being available for group play.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on esports, gaming and more.

Article continues after ad.

Article continues after ad.

New PartyPlay-related challenges appear to be included in the feature, but the rewards for them are uncertain. The four-player limit makes it ideal for 20-player raids that could be made up entirely of people using PartyPlay in Pokémon Go.

While other Pokémon games have included cooperative play, this is a first for Pokémon Go. Fans have been asking for a party system for some time now, and it looks like they’ll eventually get their wish.

Article continues after ad.

So far there is no official news from Niantic about the PartyPlay feature. With this in mind, it could take a while to implement.

Article continues after ad.

To stay up to date on Pokémon Go news, check out our dedicated Pokémon section for regular updates.