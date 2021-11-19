Pokémon GO like Fortnite: live concert of a big star in the event

Fornite has made proselytes. Pokémon GO, in fact, will follow in the footsteps of the third-person shooter video game created in 2017, developed by People Can Fly, published by Epic Games for consoles and PCs, and has become one of the bombshell games in the gaming sector.

Niantic, in fact, he released details of Pokémon Go’s upcoming collaboration with Ed Sheeran in a new post on the official blog. Just like Fortnite did in the summer Ariana Grande, smashing.

The Pokémon Go event with Ed Sheeran guest star will kick off November 22 at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT) and run for just over a week, until November 30. The main feature appears to be some sort of Ed Sheeran performance, although what form it will take (a pre-recorded video? A virtual avatar of Ed?) Is by no means clear. Nor above all official.

Pokémon GO sniffs the deal: similar events generate revenue of about 21 million dollars

The Californian software development company claims the performance will include songs from Sheeran’s new album, accessible from the News section of thePokémon Go app. Right now, this section is just a news feed of announcements and blog posts, so it doesn’t offer many clues as to the details of the performance that will catalyze the next event.

READ ALSO >>> Google Maps, new features: how to avoid crowds

Niantic, therefore, in the wake of Epic Games, which recently offered a series of in-game musical events to Fortnite ending up in the spotlight for having closed deals with singers of the caliber of Travis Scott and Ariana Grande. Epic used this formula, as a key part of a plan to expand Fortnite, from a game into a metaverse-style social space. Just like Niantic plans to do, coming soon.

In addition to the performance of Sheeran, a great fan of Pokémon Go, it will also include game elements more typical of the free-to-play video game based on geo-localized augmented reality with GPS. In fact, it will be possible to catch a number of aquatic Pokémon (Ed Sheeran’s favorites) and the special variety of Squirtle wearing sunglasses. There will also be gadgets to equip your avatar. Over the course of the week, Ed Sheeran’s hit “Overpass Graffiti” will also play at night.

READ ALSO >>> Apple has patented a bracelet with revolutionary potential

In-game events, like these, are big business for Niantic. This year’s Go Fest event, which took place in July, generated approximately $ 21 million in revenue over the course of two days, according to analyst firm Sensor Tower.

Pokémon Go is compatible with a Bluetooth device called Plus, a device designed and manufactured by Nintendo. Marketed since 2016, it also has an Apple Watch version.