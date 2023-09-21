Pokémon GO: new changes are coming for the Routes

A new event has been announced for Pokémon GO which will see the debut of the version Hisui’s Brilliant Growlithe. The event out to play will start on wednesday September 27 at 10 a.m..

This version of grow will not appear in nature during the event, but there will be several opportunities to capture it. One will be available for €1.99. specific field research which will allow us to obtain several encounters with the Pokémon Explorer Together with 2km and 7km eggs.

The event out to play will last until Monday, October 2 at 8 p.m.. Coaches will be able to celebrate Hisui’s Growlithe with some new avatar elements.

During the event out to play, Pokémon GO will also host a new event on egg hatching. This event, focused on azurillbegin to Saturday, September 30 from 2 to 5 p.m.In general, Normal/Fairy-type Pokémon will appear much more frequently in 2km eggs. Coaches will have a better chance of getting a Chromatic blue during the event. A timed research has been announced for the event, which will grant players a Super Incubator and XP.

Changes in Pokémon GO courses

Let’s get to the focal point, important changes in Routes. In particular, there will be greater availability of routes and the level required to create them has been lowered. Niantic He also made numerous improvements to the Quality of life; The menu “Nearby”will have more routes and directional arrows will now appear when following routes. He Zygarde Cube now also includes a progressive count of the number of cells discovered.

Niantic will make additional changes to functionality in the futureincluding opening up field creation to multiple players and simplifying Zygarde cell hunting.

